GONE FISHIN’: Schools out and about on shore

Eric with a great Pearl Perch caught on Reeltime Charters last Saturday off of Brooms Head.

FISHING activity continues to roar ahead, especially on the offshore grounds.

In the estuary, bream continue to be the principal catch, although blackfish are still around in good numbers.

While just one tailor was weighed in this week, there are reports of lots of this species in the gutters along the beaches and the white water around the headlands.

Only tailor weighed in was the 462g taken by Zia Jordan of Wooli, winner of last year’s Fish of the Year competition.

Zia also weighed in a 600g flathead taken from the wall at Wooli, but I am sure he can do better than that.

Best bream this week was a 1.274kg grab taken by John Pruce who made his catch at the Marina at Yamba, among the trawler moorings.

Simon Cameron of Tyndale collected fish from 620g to 720g on the Middle Wall, while David Guillace scored one of 650g in Oyster Channel.

Along the ocean front, Austin Toyer fished Turners for a fish of 900g, while on the north side, Des Hannah fished the Iluka Bluff for a bream of 910g, and Mark Thomas at the Iluka main beach for a fish of 1.1kg

Fishing the Middle Wall produced blackfish of 1.172kg for Terry Daly, and another of 772g. while Ken Cullens fished the Peninsula for an impressive catch of 1.088kg.

On the north side, Shane Upton landed his 1.1kg fish at the old ferry approach at Iluka.

Fish have moved in close to the headlands with Ashley Cannon of Yamba landing a jewfish of 12.35kg and a mackerel tuna of 5.95kg on the Yamba breakwall, using a live bait.

The grounds off Minnie Water have produced some very good snapper during the week, the best being the whopping 10.7kg catch taken by Aaron Watson of Glen Innes.

The Eichmann brothers from Grafton did well off Minnie with Peter scoring a snapper of 5.07kg and Bob a pearly perch of 3.78kg

Jesse Burford of Grafton scored a teraglin of 1.438kg and a parrot fish of 1.4kg off Minnie.

The charter boats are doing particularly well with one night trip scoring a bag limit for Reel Time Charters, with Micah McQuillan landing a snapper of 3.1kg and a spotted mackerel, of 5.7kg.

On the northern grounds, Guy Burton of Dubbo returned with a pearl perch of 3.3kg.

PLEASE NOTE: From June 27, Gone Fishin’ will continue to be published every Thursday online at www.dailyexaminer.com.au.