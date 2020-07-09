GONE FISHIN’: Snag-free angling at holiday hot-spots

Kate again with one of two tuskfish she had for Tuesday on Silver Star with Reeltime Fishing Charters.

BREAM are once again bringing joy to anglers everywhere from the headlands, the beaches, the entrance to the river and around the Grafton bridge.

Some of them are real honkers, the best 1.7kg taken by Austin Toyer of Gulmarrad, who made his catch in the Yamba boat harbour among the trawler moorings.

This has always been a hot spot as far as I am concerned, with very little tidal movement, and yet plenty of “berley” going in as the trawlers wash down after a night out.

The fish are also gathering at the breakwalls at the entrance, with Dave Tomlinson picking up one of 1.42kg from the Iluka wall.

Ian Molyneaux picked up a similar size fish (1.46kg) on Iluka main beach, while Jeffe Bamford of Wooli picked up has catch of 834g on the local beach.

Upstream, Precilla Long of South Grafton picked up one of 620g on chicken gut at Ulmarra, while the Grafton bridge came good again, with ‘Curley’ of Grafton picking up one of 680g.

There are also plenty being taken from anglers at the Browns Rock caravan park, one of our weigh-in stations.

15yo Jimmy with longtail on Odin with Reeltime Fishing Charters last weekend.

A few whiting are still on the bite. Bret Lentfer of Grafton showing his versatility with a catch of 374g at Angourie.

Some good Tailor are on the bite around the headlands and beaches with Glen Neverdorf landing one of 3.03kg at Lovers Point.

Further south, on the Wooli beach, Lauren Bond landed an impressive catch of 1.262kg

Blackfish appear to have gone quiet, with Peter Green of Iluka weighing in the only fish, a catch of 1.7kg, at Woody Head.

Sizeable jewfish are still on the bite. The best a 14.1kg whopper taken by Jed Dunsmore, who fished the Yamba breakwall.

Ross Cronin, a visitor from Sydney, landed an 11.8kg thumper in the river, while Ben Barnes went even bigger with a 13.4kg grab on the northern grounds.

Big snapper have been a feature of offshore angling.

John Gould landed one of 8.4kg on the northern grounds. John Cashmore from the Gold Coast also popped up with a catch of 8.2kg, not far behind Gould.

Another from the Black Rock area was the 5.6kg catch by Ross Barnes.

Other scores by the off shore anglers were the 3kg mackerel-tuna taken off Angourie by Will Hall of Walcha, and a pearl perch of 900g by Ben Hall.

BIGGEST FISH IN 2020

Species Weight Angler Species Weight Angler Bream 2.146 2/4/20 Kevin Cook Yamba Jewfish 29.1400 5/3/20 Timmy Turtle Curimbia (Q) Whiting 1.490 12/3/20 Zia Jordan Wooli Snapper 10.875 11/6/20 Dayne Bishop

Wooli Flathead 7.200 5/3/20 Brett Lentfer South Grafton Pelagic Spanish mack 27.500 7/5/20 Jasper Wearne Minnie Water Tailor 4.300 16/5/20 Isobella Rooks Maclean Bass 1.378 9/4/20 Gordon Burton Lawrence Blackfish 1.700 27/2/20 Jim Gardener Iluka Other edible species Groper 8.600 30/4/20 Steve Pateman Iluka

WEEKLY WINNERS