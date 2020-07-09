GONE FISHIN’: Snag-free angling at holiday hot-spots
BREAM are once again bringing joy to anglers everywhere from the headlands, the beaches, the entrance to the river and around the Grafton bridge.
Some of them are real honkers, the best 1.7kg taken by Austin Toyer of Gulmarrad, who made his catch in the Yamba boat harbour among the trawler moorings.
This has always been a hot spot as far as I am concerned, with very little tidal movement, and yet plenty of “berley” going in as the trawlers wash down after a night out.
The fish are also gathering at the breakwalls at the entrance, with Dave Tomlinson picking up one of 1.42kg from the Iluka wall.
Ian Molyneaux picked up a similar size fish (1.46kg) on Iluka main beach, while Jeffe Bamford of Wooli picked up has catch of 834g on the local beach.
Upstream, Precilla Long of South Grafton picked up one of 620g on chicken gut at Ulmarra, while the Grafton bridge came good again, with ‘Curley’ of Grafton picking up one of 680g.
There are also plenty being taken from anglers at the Browns Rock caravan park, one of our weigh-in stations.
A few whiting are still on the bite. Bret Lentfer of Grafton showing his versatility with a catch of 374g at Angourie.
Some good Tailor are on the bite around the headlands and beaches with Glen Neverdorf landing one of 3.03kg at Lovers Point.
Further south, on the Wooli beach, Lauren Bond landed an impressive catch of 1.262kg
Blackfish appear to have gone quiet, with Peter Green of Iluka weighing in the only fish, a catch of 1.7kg, at Woody Head.
Sizeable jewfish are still on the bite. The best a 14.1kg whopper taken by Jed Dunsmore, who fished the Yamba breakwall.
Ross Cronin, a visitor from Sydney, landed an 11.8kg thumper in the river, while Ben Barnes went even bigger with a 13.4kg grab on the northern grounds.
Big snapper have been a feature of offshore angling.
John Gould landed one of 8.4kg on the northern grounds. John Cashmore from the Gold Coast also popped up with a catch of 8.2kg, not far behind Gould.
Another from the Black Rock area was the 5.6kg catch by Ross Barnes.
Other scores by the off shore anglers were the 3kg mackerel-tuna taken off Angourie by Will Hall of Walcha, and a pearl perch of 900g by Ben Hall.
BIGGEST FISH IN 2020
|Species
|Weight
|Angler
|Species
|Weight
|Angler
|Bream
2.146
2/4/20
Kevin Cook
Yamba
Jewfish
29.1400
5/3/20
Timmy Turtle
Curimbia (Q)
|Whiting
1.490
12/3/20
|Zia Jordan Wooli
|Snapper
10.875
11/6/20
|Dayne Bishop
Wooli
|Flathead
7.200
5/3/20
Brett Lentfer
South Grafton
|Pelagic
Spanish mack
27.500
7/5/20
Jasper Wearne
Minnie Water
|Tailor
4.300
16/5/20
Isobella Rooks
Maclean
|Bass
1.378
9/4/20
Gordon Burton
Lawrence
|Blackfish
1.700
27/2/20
Jim Gardener
Iluka
|Other edible species
Groper
8.600
30/4/20
Steve Pateman
Iluka
WEEKLY WINNERS
|Species
|Weight (kg)
|Location
|Gear
|Angler
|Bream
|1.700
|Yamba Boat Harbour
Rod/reel
tailor
|Austin Toyer Gulmarrad
|Whiting
|0.374
|Angourie
Rod/reel
prawn
Brett Lentfer
Grafton
|Flathead
|Tailor
|3.050
|Lovers Point
|Rod/reel
pilchard
|Greg Nevendorf Yamba
|Blackfish
|1.700
|Woody Head
Rod/reel
weed
Peter Green
Iluka
|Jewfish
|14.100
|Yamba Breakwall
Rod/reel
lure
Jed Dunsmore
Yamba
|Snapper
|8.400
|Northern grounds
Rod/reel
blue pilchard
John Gould
Iluka
|Pelagic
Mackerel-tuna
3.000
|Southern grounds
Rod/reel
lure
|Will Hall
Walcha
|Bass
|Other edible species
Pearl perch
0.900
Southern grounds
|Rod/reel
pilchard
|Ben Hall
Walcha