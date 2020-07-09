Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kate again with one of two tuskfish she had for Tuesday on Silver Star with Reeltime Fishing Charters.
Kate again with one of two tuskfish she had for Tuesday on Silver Star with Reeltime Fishing Charters.
Fishing

GONE FISHIN’: Snag-free angling at holiday hot-spots

Dick Richards, Gone Fishin'
9th Jul 2020 12:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BREAM are once again bringing joy to anglers everywhere from the headlands, the beaches, the entrance to the river and around the Grafton bridge.

Some of them are real honkers, the best 1.7kg taken by Austin Toyer of Gulmarrad, who made his catch in the Yamba boat harbour among the trawler moorings.

This has always been a hot spot as far as I am concerned, with very little tidal movement, and yet plenty of “berley” going in as the trawlers wash down after a night out.

The fish are also gathering at the breakwalls at the entrance, with Dave Tomlinson picking up one of 1.42kg from the Iluka wall.

Ian Molyneaux picked up a similar size fish (1.46kg) on Iluka main beach, while Jeffe Bamford of Wooli picked up has catch of 834g on the local beach.

Upstream, Precilla Long of South Grafton picked up one of 620g on chicken gut at Ulmarra, while the Grafton bridge came good again, with ‘Curley’ of Grafton picking up one of 680g.

There are also plenty being taken from anglers at the Browns Rock caravan park, one of our weigh-in stations.

15yo Jimmy with longtail on Odin with Reeltime Fishing Charters last weekend.
15yo Jimmy with longtail on Odin with Reeltime Fishing Charters last weekend.

A few whiting are still on the bite. Bret Lentfer of Grafton showing his versatility with a catch of 374g at Angourie.

Some good Tailor are on the bite around the headlands and beaches with Glen Neverdorf landing one of 3.03kg at Lovers Point.

Further south, on the Wooli beach, Lauren Bond landed an impressive catch of 1.262kg

Blackfish appear to have gone quiet, with Peter Green of Iluka weighing in the only fish, a catch of 1.7kg, at Woody Head.

Sizeable jewfish are still on the bite. The best a 14.1kg whopper taken by Jed Dunsmore, who fished the Yamba breakwall.

Ross Cronin, a visitor from Sydney, landed an 11.8kg thumper in the river, while Ben Barnes went even bigger with a 13.4kg grab on the northern grounds.

Big snapper have been a feature of offshore angling.

John Gould landed one of 8.4kg on the northern grounds. John Cashmore from the Gold Coast also popped up with a catch of 8.2kg, not far behind Gould.

Another from the Black Rock area was the 5.6kg catch by Ross Barnes.

Other scores by the off shore anglers were the 3kg mackerel-tuna taken off Angourie by Will Hall of Walcha, and a pearl perch of 900g by Ben Hall.

BIGGEST FISH IN 2020

SpeciesWeightAnglerSpeciesWeightAngler
Bream

2.146

2/4/20

Kevin Cook

Yamba

Jewfish

29.1400

5/3/20

Timmy Turtle

Curimbia (Q)

Whiting

1.490

12/3/20

Zia Jordan WooliSnapper

10.875

11/6/20

Dayne Bishop
Wooli
Flathead

7.200

5/3/20

Brett Lentfer

South Grafton

Pelagic

Spanish mack

27.500

7/5/20

Jasper Wearne

Minnie Water

Tailor

4.300

16/5/20

Isobella Rooks

Maclean

Bass

1.378

9/4/20

Gordon Burton

Lawrence

Blackfish

1.700

27/2/20

Jim Gardener

Iluka

Other edible species

Groper

8.600

30/4/20

Steve Pateman

Iluka

WEEKLY WINNERS

SpeciesWeight (kg)LocationGearAngler
Bream1.700Yamba Boat Harbour

Rod/reel

tailor

Austin Toyer Gulmarrad
Whiting 0.374Angourie

Rod/reel

prawn

Brett Lentfer

Grafton

Flathead
Tailor3.050Lovers PointRod/reel
pilchard		Greg Nevendorf Yamba
Blackfish1.700Woody Head

Rod/reel

weed

Peter Green

Iluka

Jewfish14.100Yamba Breakwall

Rod/reel

lure

Jed Dunsmore

Yamba

Snapper8.400Northern grounds

Rod/reel

blue pilchard

John Gould

Iluka

Pelagic

Mackerel-tuna

3.000

Southern grounds

Rod/reel

lure

Will Hall
Walcha
Bass
Other edible species

Pearl perch

0.900

Southern grounds

Rod/reel
pilchard		Ben Hall
Walcha
clarence fishing gone fishing school holidays
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Snowden’s outfox field to claim fourth Ramornie Handicap

        premium_icon Snowden’s outfox field to claim fourth Ramornie Handicap

        Horses RAMORNIE HCP: The Sydney stable pulled off a surprise victory in the $200,000 major feature

        PHOTOS: Out and about on Ramornie Handicap Day

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Out and about on Ramornie Handicap Day

        News LOOK: See who came out to enjoy Ramornie Handicap day

        ‘We will be out there’: Police issue warning to drivers

        premium_icon ‘We will be out there’: Police issue warning to drivers

        News Local patrol resources are the ‘best they’ve ever been’ police say.

        RAMORNIE HANDICAP: Signore Fox claims famous victory

        premium_icon RAMORNIE HANDICAP: Signore Fox claims famous victory

        Horses See how the $200,000 GDSC Ramornie Handicap was run and won