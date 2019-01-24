GONE FISHING: Heavy cobias give anglers a last chance

SNAPPING UP A CATCH: Long-time angler, Chatsworth Island's Don Causley hooked on to this monster 5.2kg snapper on a trip offshore with the team at Reeltime Charters at the weekend. The fish was caught in the grounds off Black Rock.

WITH only one more week before the draw for the Fish of the Year competition, there has been a last minute flurry of weigh-ins especially from the offshore anglers.

Cobia have dominated most of the offshore results this week, with the best weigh-in the 18.7kg catch taken by local Dan Pianta who fished off Woody Head.

Dan also scored a long-tail tuna of 14kg.

This was the scene of most of the catches of cobia.

ON THE REELS: A regular on the fishing pages, Dan Pianta was back at it again hauling in this 14kg long-tail tuna. It coupled nicely with his cobia of 18.700kg with both fish weighed in at Iluka Bait and Tackle. Iluka Bait and Tackle

Decoda O'Neil scored one of 18kg, Adam Baker of Murwillumbah scored two -10kg and several days later, another of 10.5kg.

Jaumaine Flett sored one of 14.1kg and later a bar mackerel of 18kg.

Another bar mackerel of 11kg was taken by Trent Tunk.

The Black Rock area was the pick of the spots for those chasing big snapper, with Ned Schnider returning with a fish of 8.8kg.

Clay Schofield fished off Woody for his catch of 6.2kg, while Lilly Ford fished nearby at Shark Bay for a fish of 1.7kg.

I also heard at the weekend of fish taken from a spot known as the gravel patch outside the bombora at Woody.

Don Causley of Chatsworth Island fished at the South Evans reefs and returned with a snapper of 5.2kg plus a jewfish of 11.2kg.

In the same area of Black Rock, Ian McKenzie landed a jew of 16kg, with Doug Sneseby not far behind with one of 12kg.

Fishing in the estuary was equally productive with large flathead continuing to dominate catches.

Biggest was the 6kg taken by Doug Sneseby, with Ron Fletcher not far behind with a fish of 5.7kg.

One of the back channels at Romiaka produced a bream of 700g for Tom King, while the best for the week was the 998g catch taken by Codie Barrett on the Wooli Beach.

Whiting are still being taken from the sandflats in Oyster Channel with the 485g catch by John McKenna of Yamba coming from the sand flats near Rabbit Island.

And anglers chasing blackfish are still able to locate a few.

Krystal Pfeifer of Coutts Crossing makes them a specialty and returned with one of 1.044kg from the Middle Wall.

An outing to the Middle Wall saw Carson of Grafton return with a mangrove jack of 2.64kg taken on a poddy mullet, while Mahkai Haynes of Grafton scored as sweetlip of 6.6kg from the same area.

And to show how well fish are scattered, Tyron Yuke of Yamba fished the lagoon at the entrance to Yamba for a mullet of 3.300kg - taken on a dough bait.

It brought back memories of a trophy I received as a teenager for catching a mullet in Berowra Waters - the trophy was a leather medal.