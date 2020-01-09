GONE FISHING: It’s a great time of year to wet a line

BIG HAUL: The Calypso crew didn't have enough hands to hold all of their catch. No wonder they come back every year to visit Yamba.

Now is the time of the year when big Flathead are on the move, especially in the lower reaches of the main river.

At the same time, there has been a run of quite big whiting taken in the Wooli River.

In fact, the largest whiting weighed in, a catch of 568g, taken on a yabbie, and weighed in by Ely Gordon from Alumy Creek, goes to the head of the list for this year.

At the same, time, Dave Pope, a local from Wooli, was not far behind with a catch of 554g, also on a yabbie.

Fish are also on the bite as far upstream as Susan Island, where Bret Lentfer of Grafton scored one of 370g on a popper lure.

Although most of the anglers wetting a line everywhere in the river will score a bream or two, the biggest weighed in was the 764g catch taken by Hugh Brotherson of Coutts Crossing who fished the Middle Wall.

Another who fished the Middle Wall was Ron Waterson of Grafton who scored a flathead of 3.35kg taken on a prawn. However, this was only half the size of the 7.2kg fish landed by Will Mortlock a visitor from Sydney who fished Oyster Channel.

There was also another fish around the 7kg mark taken in Oyster, but it was weighed and then returned to the water.

It is this time of the year when the big flathead have moved close to the entrance on their spawning run.

Any flathead over about the 2kg mark almost certainly a female and at this time of the year in roe. Although they are good for a skite photograph, they are usually very poor eating.

While in the estuary, every bait shop reports plenty of demand for crab bait for the large number of crabs —swimmers and muddies —which are on the move.

Thomas Durrington, 13, enjoying his school holidays catching a good size snapper while offshore fishing.

Offshore has also been very rewarding with generally good conditions.

Good catches are being taken on both the northern and southern grounds, with catches this week generally spread evenly between north and south.

Dan Pianti of Woombah fished the northern ground and returned with a jewfish of 22kg taken on a blue pilchard.

Shane Upton of Iluka also fished in the vicinity of Black Rock for a snapper of 4.8kg.

However best snapper, 6.4kg was taken by Dan Graham of Casino who fished off Angourie.

Paul Stephenson of Southport scored a yellowtail kingfish of 5.4kg and another of 3.8kg in the same area.

One angler had a narrow escape when he pilled in a pike eel of 4kg while fishing in Iluka Bay. My reference book suggests there has yet to be built a dingy large enough to handle both a pike eel in the same boat.