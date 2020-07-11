Menu
Myles Doman, 11, from Inverell, hooked onto a few nice Venus tusk fish while on a Reeltime Charters fishing trip.
Fishing

GONE FISHING: Mixed success in tough conditions

Dick Richards, sport@dailyexaminer.com.au
16th Jul 2020 12:00 AM
THE fatal shark attack at Wooli last weekend caused all who enjoy the water sports of fishing, surfing, sailing and swimming to appreciate their opportunity, but realise there can be a black spot.

There have been some near misses with sharks during recent years, but the death at Wooli is the first in this local area.

The condolences of all who enjoy their water sports go out to the family and friends of the young lad.

But back to fishing

The cold weather and strong wind which blew up at the weekend appear to have discouraged some anglers, but a few were able to brave the conditions with mixed success.

The northern grounds offshore appear to be fishing the best at the moment, although some catches are coming in from the south.

A good range of snapper was weighed in from the north, with Justin Bullen of Iluka cleaning up with two of 5kg and 3.4kg.

Wade Richards (no relation - probably a member of the rich side of the family) did almost as well with two of 4kg and 3kg

The charter boats have been cleaning up on Venus tusk fish with a few pelagics tossed in as well.

Greg Doman was one angler who hooked onto one of many Venus tusk fish caught on Reeltime Charter boats over the weekend.
Blackfish are on in good numbers on the Middle Wall, but it is worth while trying the T-Piece and Moriaty's.

The Brotherson pair of Alice and Hugh from Coutts Crossing scored fish from 516g to 682g all on green weed.

However, bream seem to be the species filling most creels.

Two visitors from Glen Innes cleaned up at Browns Rocks.

Chase Doolan did the best with a bream of 1.29kg, with Michael Anderson not far behind with a catch of 1.24kg.

Belinda Hawker of Iluka did well in North Arm with fish between 520g and 620g, while on the southern side in Oyster Channel Graham Barber landed one of 712g.

While upstream at the Grafton bridge, Merv Cassey of South Grafton keeps on picking them off - this week with one of 860g.

And just on the side, there are still a few big mudcrabs around in the back channels despite the cold weather.

Early in the week, with calmer seas, the rock hoppers had a better chance, with Mathew Thomas landing a tailor of 2kg at the Iluka Bluff.

 

 

Grafton District Anglers Club

The Grafton District Anglers Club July 2020 rock beach and estuary outing was held on the weekend of July 11-12

Twenty-nine members registered to fish but only 18 weighed in fish.

The winner of the senior division was Lloyd Brown with 183 points. Lloyd weighed in 20 bream, four taylor, one trevally and a nice groper. Second place went to Nick Haynes. Nick had 13 bream, nine flathead and four tailor. Terry Daly was in 3rd place with 17 luderick.

Junior winner was Jensen Haynes on 74 points after his handicap of 15 points was taken off. Jensen fished hard for his 8 bream and 8 flathead. Mahkai Haynes was 2nd with her catch of 3 bream and 5 flathead. Hugh Brotherson tried his luck on luderick fishing and was rewarded with a 3rd place with his 5 fish.

The secret weight was won by Merv Cassie.

-Terry Daly

 

BIGGEST FISH IN 2020

Species Weight Angler Species Weight Angler
Bream

2.146

2/4/20

Kevin Cook

Yamba

Jewfish

29.1400

5/3/20

Timmy Turtle

Curimbia (Q)

Whiting

1.490

12/3/20

Zia Jordan Wooli Snapper

10.875

11/6/20

Dwayne Bishop Wooli

Flathead

7.200

5/3/30

Brett Lentfer

South Grafton

Pelagic

Spanish

mackerel

27.500

7/5/20

Jasper Wearne

Minnie Water

Tailor

4.300

16/5/20

Isobella Rooks

Maclean

Bass

1.378

9/4/20

Gordon Burton

Lawrence

Blackfish

1.700

27/2/20

Jim Gardener

Iluka

Other edible

species

Groper

8.600

30/4/20

Steve Pateman

Iluka

 

WEEKLY WINNERS

Species Wt (kg) Location Gear Angler
Bream 1.290 Browns Rocks Rod/reel, pilchard

Chase Doolan

Glen Innes

Whiting        
Flathead

1.200

Sandon Beach Rod/reel, pilchard

Ella Verstappen

Yamba

Tailor 2.000 Iluka Bluff Rod/reel pilchard Mark Thomas Iluka
Blackfish

0.682

Middle Wall

Rod/reel

weed

Hugh Brotherson Coutts Crossing
Jewfish        
Snapper 5.000 Northern grounds

Rod//reel

blue pilchard

Justin Bullen

Iluka

Pelagic        
Bass        
Other edible species        

Grafton Daily Examiner

