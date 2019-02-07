GONE IN A RUSH: Chargers hopes dashed at the SCG

AGRICULTURAL: Coutts-Coffs Colts captain Luke Cox led from the front for the Coffs Coast Chargers, hitting 43 at the top of the order before getting out to a reverse sweep. INSET: Harwood players pose in front of the SCG Member's Stand.

AGRICULTURAL: Coutts-Coffs Colts captain Luke Cox led from the front for the Coffs Coast Chargers, hitting 43 at the top of the order before getting out to a reverse sweep. INSET: Harwood players pose in front of the SCG Member's Stand. Benjamin Churcher/Cricket NSW

CRICKET: While they might have been disappointed to miss out in the Plan B Regional Bash finals, there was no way of telling as the Coffs Coast Chargers soaked up the atmosphere of the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The Chargers were out-played by a classy Central Coast Rush side in the semi-final, losing by seven wickets in a see-sawing clash.

Clarence Valley heavy-hitter Luke Cox led the way with the bat for the Chargers, pulling out a few unconventional shots to open the batting.

Cox (43) hit back-to-back boundaries with a reverse sweep, but it would be the agricultural shot that would bring about his downfall as he skied the ball straight to a fielder.

After losing a flurry of wickets in the middle overs, Ben McMahon (32) consolidated the innings alongside skipper Richie Gallichan (31). But the pair failed to hit the accelerator early enough in the final overs.

"We had to consolidate the innings, and their spinners bowled really well in the middle overs, they didn't bowl any bad balls,” McMahon said.

"Their captain is a really smart bloke, and he set the right fields that meant we could only keep the rate at a run-a-ball.”

The pair attempted to up the ante in the 16th over, but it brought about the downfall of Gallichan and the arrival of Brandon Honeybrook (9).

The Harwood all-rounder attempted to throw the kitchen sink at the Rush bowlers but it was too little, too late as the Chargers closed out their 20 overs at 5-134.

"I reckon we were probably about 20 runs short of a par score,” McMahon said. "But we could have defended what we got, we just didn't bowl well enough.

"We kept bowling that one bad ball each over that let their batsman off the hook.”

Harwood pair Doug Harris (1 for 29 off 4) and Honeybrook (2 for 29 off 3.1) opened the bowling for the Chargers and took a wicket each in their opening overs.

But it would prove to be the only fun the Chargers would have with the ball as opener Adam Taylor (23) and Stephen McCabe (77) put on a 61-run third-wicket stand.

Honeybrook would get another scalp in his second spell, getting Taylor caught behind after his bat slipped from his hands.

The wicket brought Rush captain Peter Gallichan, the younger brother of Chargers captain Richie, to the crease and the experienced leader saw his side home with 17 balls to spare.

"They did a good job to wait on the bad balls, and then turned their ones into twos when they needed,” McMahon said.

"They just had good cricket awareness. At the end of the day that is just cricket and we were beaten by a better side.”

The Rush went on to defeat the ACT Aces by 24 runs in the grand final.

While it was not the result they were looking for, McMahon said he would not have changed the experience for the world.

"It was unreal, the deck was so good to bat on, the ball came on to the bat so nicely,” he said. "I played a few drives, it was just like 'wow'.

"It was disappointing not to get the win, but it was still great. It is not every day you get to play on the SCG. It was a bit surreal.”