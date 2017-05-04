Gonski 2.0: How will it affect the Clarence Valley?

Staff from Grafton Public and High School, Westlawn Public School and Induna School joined community members at Grafton Public School to hear from the President of the Australian Education Union Correna Haythrope talk about Gonski during the 2016 Federal Election.

EVIDENCE shows low socio-economic areas like the Clarence Valley have seen a positive impact in schools with the original Gonski agreement, according to the NSW Teachers Federation.

The federal government has outlined plans to increase education funding from $17.5billion in 2017 to $30.6billion by 2027 in the next budget with "Gonski 2.0”.

NSW Teachers Federation country organiser for Lismore Marty Wheatley, said the government can't expect them to jump for joy because they are only cutting $22billion instead of $30billion from funding.

"We've got stories from all over Australia, particularly in low socio-economic areas such as Maclean and Grafton (that show what Gonski funding has done),” he said.

"Ask any school principal and ask how their education flexibility has improved.”

"Kevin Hogan or indeed Simon Birmingham or Barnaby Joyce or Malcolm Turnbull (need) to talk to parents in the Clarence Valley, or teachers, or principals from the Clarence Valley... to see how important it is to adhere to additional agreement,” he said.

"We're not going to go away and we will demand the best for our children.”

Member for Page Kevin Hogan said the government's new plan for schools will see government funding almost double over the next 10 years.

"It is time to put our students first with real needs-based funding of our schools,” he said.

"This is a great outcome for our nation's children, and in particular students from regional areas like ours who will benefit the most from the new approach.”

The government's plan includes more than $2.2billion in new funding over the first four years to be included in this year's budget following on from an additional $1.2billion in last year's budget.

Acting NSW Teachers Federation president Joan Lemaire said the govern- ment's new 10-year plan will effectively present many schools from reaching the minimum resource standard.

"The Turnbull govern- ment's funding cut will mean a lot more students will miss out on the help they need, such as access to one-on-one support and specialist literacy and numeracy programs.”