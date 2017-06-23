22°
Gonski 2.0 passes in the Senate

Caitlan Charles | 23rd Jun 2017 3:00 PM
Teachers and NSW Teachers Federation members gather outside Kevin Hogan's office in Grafton.
Teachers and NSW Teachers Federation members gather outside Kevin Hogan's office in Grafton.

The Turnbull Government's new education funding model, or 'Gonski 2.0', passed through the Senate on Thursday night.

Federal member for Page, Kevin Hogan said the funding model was important for local schools.

"Every school in our community will be getting much more money than they previously did. Funding will increase by $23.5 billion over the next decade,” he said.

"The kids in the Clarence Valley, in both the public and catholic systems, are going to be getting more money than they have before.”

To help the funding model pass, Minister for Education Simon Birmingham said he would increase funding by $5million and decrease the number of years it would be spread out over to six years.

"The changes mean more money will be flowing to our schools more quickly,” Mr Hogan said.

NSW Teachers Federation Country Organiser Ian Watson said that despite the political spin, the government's plan will leave public schools across the region under-resourced for six years or more.

"This has been a shambolic process from the Turnbull Government, they have rushed this through without proper negotiations with state governments and schooling sectors,” he said.

"Instead, we see side-deals, special treatment and ongoing confusion about what level of funding is delivered to which schools at what point.

"Most importantly, public schools will receive as little as ten per cent of the funding they need in the next two years to ensure that no child misses out.

"Now that the Bill has gone through, the NSW Gonski Agreement will be torn up by the Turnbull Government leading to the loss of almost $1 billion for public schools in NSW in the next two years alone.

"The crossbench needs to understand the impact of their decision for our schools. They should stand up and face the school communities who were relying on these resources next year.

"Let the crossbench senators and politicians... who supported this plan go to schools and explain why to the parents of a child who urgently needs one-on-one support with their reading, or the parent of a child who needs speech pathology.

"You cannot describe this plan as needs-based funding. Federal funding of a fixed 80 per cent of private school costs and 20 per cent of public school costs is not what the Gonski Review recommended. This will lock in the resourcing inequity that is leading to huge achievement gaps between students of different backgrounds. These fixed proportions were never specified by the Gonski Review and give lie to the claim of the government that it is delivering a "needs-based” funding system.

"Some of the richest private schools in the nation will get funding increases up to four times greater than public schools that educate the most disadvantaged students in the nation.

"Our goal as a union for the last five years has been to get bipartisan support for all schools to be funded to the Schooling Resource Standard as quickly as possible because that is the only way to ensure no child misses out.”

Mr Watson said the NSWTF will continue to campaign until the next election to hold elected representatives to account for their decision.

Grafton Daily Examiner
