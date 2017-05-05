What's next for Clarence Valley schools?

A LACK of detail around the Federal Government's "Gonski 2.0" plan has left Clarence Valley schools in the dark as to what the future of needs-based funding will look like.

The Turnbull government announced this week that they would spend $2.2 billion over the next four years, with the introduction of a new funding model for education.

But NSW Secondary Principals Council delegate Patti Kearns, whose area covers from Maclean to Macksville west to Dorrigo and is inclusive of all Clarence Valley high schools, is concerned about how the funding will be spent.

Her organisation, the NSW Secondary Principals Council, is a professional body which represents principals who have secondary school enrolments.

"Our communities are very mixed," Ms Kearns said.

"All of our schools, Catholic, independent and government, are dealing with some of our (disadvantaged) community.

"The additional funding that came to schools through Gonski has been so important... the schools can tailor it to what's important for their students.

"In particular programs in Coffs Harbour and Grafton, we have strong Aboriginal components in the community and we're trying to build (programs) ... to get them to stay to Year 12.

"(Now they are asking), what does the new funding actually mean for the programs I want to run in 2018?"

Ms Kearns, who is also the principal of Coffs Harbour High School, said concerned parents had already sent her emails asking what was happening with Gonski.

"Until more detail comes out, I can't give that answer," she said.

Ms Kearns said the NSWSPC were also concerned with the lack of consultation done in regards to the new funding structure.

"They need to give us the actual figures for each year (of funding) and they need to show us clearly how this is going to close the gap," she said.

The second review by David Gonski was also an issue.

"The first review was outstanding and comprehensive," Ms Kearns said.

"We had a model ... that was going to look at the needs of students, whatever school they were in. We want the best for our kids."

Ms Kearns said the NSWSPC were pleased the Federal Governement were talking about needs-based funding.

Ian Watkins, NSW Teachers Federation regional organiser for Grafton, said he believed the new model was a way of conning voters.

"What it will mean for schools in Grafton will be millions of dollars that won't be forthcoming," he said.

"It's not a public vs private thing, there will be a lot of Catholic and low-fee paying independent schools (impacted). Local schools can't wait 10 years for the resources their students need."

Mr Watkins said the Turnbull government needed to honour the Gonski agreement signed with the NSW State Government in 2013.

"Turnbull's announcement is a continuation of his plan to abolish needs-based funding. Under the Gonski agreement, 80% of extra funding in 2018 and 2019 is to go to public schools, which have the highest needs. Under Malcolm Turnbull's new model public schools are to get less than half of the extra funding.

"This means the Coalition has effectively abandoned the most disadvantaged schools and their students."