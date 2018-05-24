GONSKI: Concern for the future of school programs

CLARENCE Valley schools can expect more than $7.4m from the Federal Government's Gonski 2.0 funding.

But that has some members of the NSW Teachers Federation worried that schools won't be able to continue funding the programs they've put into place over the last few years with funding from the Gonski allocation.

In the Clarence Valley, with Gonski funding, schools have been able to employ new staff, introduce breakfast programs, creative arts programs, excursions and more.

At the South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club on Wednesday night, the federation launched Fair Funding Now!, a campaign to deliver fair and equitable funding to schools.

The seat of Page, as a whole, will lose $23,898,671 according to federation president Mauire Mulheron which has him worried for the future of schools in the area.

"For this year and next year, what was promised... in additional funding in the seat of Page, $23.8m is being pulled out because the Turnbull government is not funding the original (Gonski) agreement,” he said.

"South Grafton Public School is missing out in 18/19 on $968,000.

"Gillwinga will lose more because it's needs-based funding. So the poorer community with a high Aboriginal enrolment, or a small school or a remote school or a significant number of students with disabilities. There is the base funding, but then there is funding levels on top of that.

"That is why the figures are different, it depends on the schools.

"The original model was needs-based, it was sector blind, it just went on the data the department had on the school profile.”

Mr Muleron said research shows schools in rural and regional areas are not doing as well as their urban counterparts on average.

"There is a direct correlation with resourcing as well,” he said. "The original Gonski model was originally supported by state government Nationals because they knew it was bringing money back into country schools.

"This is why we cant understand why the federal Nationals let the Coalition (do this).”

Mr Mulheron said there are four things the NSW Teachers Federation would like the Turnbull government to do:

Reverse the $1.9m cut to public schools in 2018/19

Have an agreement between the Commonwealth and states and territories to ensure public schools in every state an territory are funded to 100 per cent of the Schooling Resource Standard.

A capital fund should be established for public schools to help meet rising enrolment growth.

Support students with disability

Member for Page, Kevin Hogan said he rejected the idea that the Gonski 2.0 funding were 'cuts'.

"Every student in every school will receive more funding from the Federal Government over the next 10 years” he said.

"We are increasing funding in education from $12.9 billion in 2013 to $30.6 billion by 2027. This is a $17 billion increase - a massive new investment in education.”