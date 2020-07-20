GOOD BOY: Is this the hardest working dog in the country?

Glenda Rogan with her dog Buddy who will compete in this year's Cobber challenge to find Australia's hardest working dog.

GLENDA Rogan’s work partners are trustworthy, hardworking and loyal to the core.

They also love a good pat.

Two years ago, she and her working dog Jess took part in the Cobber Challenge, pitting the best canine workers in the country against each other.

Despite a long history of working with dogs on her family’s beef cattle property Cinnabar, Ms Rogan said she couldn’t believe the distance they covered.

“I know they work hard, but unless you’ve got something to track how far and fast they run you don’t know,” she said.

Jess travelled 592km in 72 hours of work, and pipped by a paw into second place in competition two years ago.

Glenda Rogan of Copmanhurst with her kelpie Jess, who are entered into the national 2018 Cobber Challenge for working dogs.

This year, Ms Rogan is returning as an “all-star”, and she’s got a new kid on the block who’s faster, and can run further she said.

Buddy is a two-year-old kelpie cross, and he’s ready to take on the country, while Jess takes a break to have some kids.

“He loves it, he loves doing the work,” Ms Rogan said.

“He’s very obedient and good with the cattle.”

Ms Rogan said it wasn’t a matter of just running the dogs all the time in what could be long days mustering.

“He’s got a fair bit of stamina, but once they have them in a mob they just poke along,” she said.

Ms Rogan said that she wanted to re-enter the competition this year not only to show off her new dog’s skills, but to give a lift to the local community.

“I know we’ve done it pretty hard, with droughts, bushfires and now COVID,” she said.

“I was hoping that if we got selected, it might cheer the people here up, and give them a bit of a boost and something to support.

“And we will give it our best shot.”

For more information, and to see how Buddy performs over the three weeks, visit www.cobberchallenge.com.au.