Good Friday church times

THE following churches will be holding services on Good Friday:
- Maclean Catholic Church: 10am Stations of the Cross, 3pm Celebration of the Lord's Passion
- Iluka Catholic Church: 10am Stations of the Cross
- Yamba Catholic Church: 10am Stations of the Cross, 3pm Celebration of the Lord's Passion
- Grafton Catholic Church:
- Due to the closure of St Mary's Church in Grafton for repairs, all Easter Ceremonies this year will be held in St Patrick's Church, (74 Skinner Street) South Grafton at 3pm
- Christ Church Cathedral: 12 noon, 6pm
- St Matthews South Grafton: 9am
- Coutts Crossing Anglican Church: 11am
- Grafton Presbyterian Church: 8.30am
- The Hub Baptist Church: 9am
- Maclean Presbyterian Church: 9am
- Wellspring Church Yamba: 6pm
- Yamba Presbyterian Church: 9.30am
Is your church time missing? Let us know so we can add it to the list.