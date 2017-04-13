Good Friday church times

Some of the stain glass windows in St Andrews Presbyterian Church in the bell tower.

THE following churches will be holding services on Good Friday:

Maclean Catholic Church: 10am Stations of the Cross, 3pm Celebration of the Lord's Passion

Iluka Catholic Church: 10am Stations of the Cross

Yamba Catholic Church: 10am Stations of the Cross, 3pm Celebration of the Lord's Passion

Grafton Catholic Church:

Due to the closure of St Mary's Church in Grafton for repairs, all Easter Ceremonies this year will be held in St Patrick's Church, (74 Skinner Street) South Grafton at 3pm

Christ Church Cathedral: 12 noon, 6pm

St Matthews South Grafton: 9am

Coutts Crossing Anglican Church: 11am

Grafton Presbyterian Church: 8.30am

The Hub Baptist Church: 9am

Maclean Presbyterian Church: 9am

Wellspring Church Yamba: 6pm

Yamba Presbyterian Church: 9.30am

