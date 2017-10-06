33°
News

GOOD IDEA: guarded support to close hoon road

A ute flipped while travelling on the gravel section of Prince Street past Arthur Street Friday afternoon.
A ute flipped while travelling on the gravel section of Prince Street past Arthur Street Friday afternoon. Adam Hourigan
Tim Howard
by

CLOSING a dirt road popular with hooning drivers could be a good idea says Clarence Valley Council's director planning, environment and community Des Schroder.

Residents near the northern end, dirt section, of Grafton's Prince St, reached the end of their tether last Friday when a dual-cab ute filled with young people and driven by an unaccompanied learner flipped on its roof.

No-one was injured in the accident and police could not confirm if the nearby recent skid marks were made by the vehicle, but they issued infringement notices to a 17-year-old boy who volunteered he had been driving.

A resident who saw four or five young people climbing out of the wreck, Karleen Murray, asked why the council could not shut off the piece of road.

"You can get to where dirt road goes using other paved roads,” Ms Murray said.

Mr Schroder said it could be a good idea, but would require a request from the community for the council to consider.

"It might be a good idea,” he said. "We've closed other roads before for various reasons.

"It would also mean the council doesn't have to maintain it, which would be a cost saving for us.”

Mr Schroder said if the residents wished to proceed with a proposal to the council they should write a letter to the council outlining the reason why the road should be closed.

"The council would have to get input from other areas before it made a decision, but it could be a good idea,” Mr Schroder said.

Topics:  clarence valley hoon driving

Grafton Daily Examiner
Girl in critical condition after Yamba incident

Girl in critical condition after Yamba incident

A 12-YEAR-OLD girl is in a critical condition at Gold Coast University Hospital after falling off her skateboard.

  • News

  • 6th Oct 2017 8:08 AM

Wood's good to produce green electricity

POWER SOURCE: In Queensland there is about one million tonnes of wood waste each year and that could create about 100 megawatts of baseload power.

Timber industry could be the solution to renewable energy

A smorgasbord of awesome at Jacarok

YOUNG BLOOD: Verse 17 is a band from Grafton who have been finding their feet in the local music scene, playing at the music festival AYA Music Fest this year.

Ready to rock this Jacaranda Festival

Gillespie's Greens Tuf set to return to Bathurst

DREAM COME TRUE: Robert Gaeta, Gary Gillespie and Bob Cartmill and the replica 1984 Greens Tuf XE Falcon they're taking to Bathurst this weekend.

Locals create replica of classic Ford V8

Local Partners