Good news and bad news on South Grafton’s new residents

Highly mobile little red flying foxes are believed to be the main fruit bat in the camp in South Grafton. He said two other species, including the vulnerable grey-headed flying fox are also roosting there.

THERE’S good news and bad news for South Grafton residents upset at their new neighbours in the trees in Wharf St and Alex Bell Park.

To the dismay of most residents, thousands of flying foxes have set up camp in trees in Wharf St and more recently in the Alex Bell Park, above some new children’s playground equipment.

Local ecologist Dr Greg Clancy said the most common bat in the colony establishing in South Grafton was the little red.

“Little reds generally arrive around late summer, depending on the food that’s available, and stick around for a few months,” Dr Clancy said.

That’s the good news.

The bad news for residents is there is little that can be legally or practically done to move them on before then.

Dr Clancy said the presence of the vulnerable grey-headed flying fox in the camp posed difficulties for authorities wanting to move the colony before it became settled.

“There’ listed as vulnerable in both Federal and State threatened species legislation,” he said.

“You would need to get clearances from both the federal and state governments before you could do anything and that can take time.”

Dr Clancy said it would be up to the bats to decide when they left.

“Little reds move around depending on food sources,” he said. “They might move in two months, or six months. I wouldn’t want to say.”

He said in the meantime the NSW Department of Planning, Industry and Environment would provide assistance to residents who needed help protecting belongings from bat faeces.

Dr Clancy said the department’s Grafton office would provide residents with covers for cars and other equipment in yards that needed protecting.

A South Grafton residents group has written a letter to Clarence Valley Council calling on it to move the bats out.

The South Grafton Progress Association said the bat colony posed a health threat to the residents and was causing the council’s expensive new playground to lie idle.

The council has spent thousands of dollars on new play equipment for the park, which has been unused since bats started roosting in the branches of trees above the area.

The SGPA met on January 22 to discuss the influx of bats into the park area and Wharf St, near the business district of South Grafton.

“There is no place for a colony of flying fox/bats in the trees so close to where residents, tourists and workers access on a day-to-day basis,” the letter said.

“We note major roosting of thousands of bats within 30 meters of the newly refurbished Alex Bell Park.

“On inspection last week this park, which has had tens of thousands of ratepayers dollars spent on it, was deserted.”

The residents said many of the facilities in the park were exposed to bat droppings.

“Both of these facilities reek of danger to our community and tourist alike,” they said.

“Imagine your children playing in this park contaminated with bat droppings on surfaces children will eat and drink from.

“Council staff would be well aware of the beautiful landscaped surface of the park. What is its future? A grassed and woodchip play area covering in bat filth?”

The SGPA said council ability to act was inhibited by “questionable rules” that could create a bat colony similar to one at Maclean in South Grafton.

“The SGPA believe that council staff responsible for action in this matter are being subdued by questionable rules and need to be proactive in finding alternative ways of taking affirmative action to protect the safety and wellbeing of our people and economy,” the letter said.