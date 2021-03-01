Menu
NSW RFS has ended the bush fire warning season early on the Far North Coast.
News

Good news: bushfire season ends early on Far North Coast

Aisling Brennan
1st Mar 2021 11:30 AM
The Bush Fire Danger Period has officially ended early on the Far North Coast due to mild conditions and recent wet weather.

NSW Rural Fire Service made the announcement on social media on Monday.

Usually the season ends on March 31 annually but because of recent ongoing rainfall, the RFS deemed it safe to close this summer’s bushfire warning period.

Bushfire season has ended early.
Landholders are being reminded that if they’re looking to conduct burn offs on their properties, they are still required to let fire authorities and neighbours know before lighting up.

>>>Fireys overcome flooding, downed powerlines

Those areas where the Bush Fire Danger Period has ended include:

  • Lismore
  • Ballina
  • Byron
  • Richmond Valley
  • Kyogle
  • Clarence Valley
  • Tweed
  • Nambucca
  • Kempsey
  • Bellingen
  • Coffs Harbour

For more information about proper fire practices and fire bans, visit www.rfs.nsw.gov.au.

bushfire season northern rivers bushfires nsw rural fire service
Lismore Northern Star

