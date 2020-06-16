Good news for getting back to the books

GOOD NEWS for all you book lovers as another council facility reopens after the coronavirus lockdown.

Next week all Clarence Valley libraries are reopening their doors, giving members access to 130,000+ books.

From June 22, library members will once again be able to visit their local library to select books, DVDs and magazines from the shelves as libraries move into phase two of reopening.

READ: What’s the most popular book at the Grafton Library?

“Safety is our priority as we reopen. Access will be controlled with restricted visitor numbers and hours, and of course there will be a lot of hand sanitiser and social distancing prompts to keep all of our library lovers safe,” regional librarian Kathryn Breward said.

“Our members have had continued access to their library throughout COVID-19 closures using our click/call and collect service which has been very popular.

“We’ll continue to run this service but we’re really excited to be able welcome members back into their libraries so they can select books themselves. This is a big step in the right direction.

“Nothing beats visiting your library to see what’s on the shelves and select your own books.”

Children are all eyes on a book as they participate in the National Simultaneous Storytime - held in Grafton at the library.

From June 22:

All Clarence Valley libraries will reopen with COVID-19 restrictions in place.

Library visitors must have a library card.

Opening hours:

Grafton Library 10am – 2pm;

Maclean, Yamba and Iluka libraries 10am -12pm.