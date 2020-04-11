GOOD NEWS: “The spirit of the gathering is alive in Maclean”

THE committee of the Maclean Highland Gathering is determined their event will go ahead this year.

The annual celebration of the Scottish town in Australia was cancelled last year due to COVID restrictions, and while the gathering scheduled for April 2 and 3 this year is set to go, there will be a high-profile casualty in the celebrations.

“The big casualty will be the parade, and that’s going to be disappointing because it’s a very traditional event,” publicity officer Bob McPherson said.

“It’s very colourful, musically appreciated and probably brings a lot of money into the street.”

The Maclean Pipe band catches the first rays of sunshine at the Highland Gathering street procession

However, the inability to enforce COVID restrictions means the event will most likely not be held, with other events such as the Friday night Ceilidh moved to the showground.

“Because there are so many entry points to the main street, and thousands of people coming in we’re unable to record everyone who will be there,” Mr McPherson said.

“However, we felt we would do everything possible to make (the gathering) happen this year... and the Gathering will go on.”

Maclean's lone piper for Highland Gathering: Watch as Ross McLachlan makes a lone journey down River St playing his bagpipes, keeping the spirit of the Highland Gathering street march alive

Mr McPherson said the committee had made applications to the health authorities with plans for the event at the Showground under COVID-safe rules, and were waiting back as it progressed.

“It means that we won’t know until a few weeks before the event the details,” Mr McPherson said.

“But at this stage we’re firing on with the usual agenda.”

The annual gathering draws a large contingent of bands, many of which were from Queensland, and Mr McPherson said they hoped that possible border restrictions in place, as well as a changeover from daylight would not dissuade the cross-border visitors.

One bonus for the gathering was the finishing of the new pavilion, with its open glass doors opening onto the showground and the river.

“It’s great, the fact it opens up to the showground and river is magic,” Mr McPherson said.

Brooke Jeffery, Jenna Cowling, Joan Mashiah, Isla Gray, Skye Harrison, Montana Campbell, Jordan Fieldhouse, Amelia Ensbey, Audrey Rae, Alysia Lee, Alice Davis, and Indiana Court from Maclean Scottish Town Dance Centre, competing at the Maclean Highland Gathering 2019

“(Council) also put a special sprung wooden floor so that if we get wet weather, the dancers can still perform, as they can’t dance on concrete.

“They’re really trying hard to accomodate the needs of the town.”

The gathering events start at 12pm on Friday with piping competition, and will continue on the Saturday with more piping, band and dancing competition - as well as the traditional Highland games within the main ring of the showground.

Sef 230320 Tania Pipers Pic: Kilted competitors participate in the much-loved log wrestle at the annual Maclean Highland gathering. Picture submitted

“The message we want to get out is we’re really doing everything we can to keep the spirit of the gathering going,” Mr McPherson said.