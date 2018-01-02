Menu
GALLERY: Good old fashioned fun at Brooms Head

HOME FIRST: Tyreece Kapeen, Brian Quinlan-Randall and Raeyah Kapeen (middle left) race to a win in the open boat race section.
HOME FIRST: Tyreece Kapeen, Brian Quinlan-Randall and Raeyah Kapeen (middle left) race to a win in the open boat race section. Adam Hourigan
Adam Hourigan
THE high tides may have given competitors a welcome sleep-in but, the more the beach was revealed at Brooms Head, the more people who streamed down to take part in a New Year's Eve tradition.

The Brooms Head fun day has been run by Maclean Lions Club for more than 30 years, with Laurie Fitzpatrick at the helm for the past 20.

"It's just good old-fashioned fun. People just seem to keep coming down, even today they just seem to come out of nowhere when we announce the events," he said.

The events range from a cardboard shell "boat-race", broom-tossing, water-carrying, to traditional athletic tests of running and tug-of-war, with competitors ranging from under-5s to parents and grandparents.

"It's a real community thing, and I think people know all the money we raise from the gold-coin donation at the top goes back into everything we do," Mr Fitzpatrick said.

"Even the businesses around here really get into it and support it - I had one business who normally gives us $200 say, 'We've had a good year, have $400'."

 

Mr Fitzpatrick said the Maclean Lions were looking at the redevelopment of the park near the Townsend shop as a major project for the year.

"We built the toilet block there many years ago, and just finished repainting it," he said.

"There's big plans for the area. We haven't got the money for it yet, but that's the aim for this year."

