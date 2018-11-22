Good prawn season start comes with a catch

THE trawlers are out on the river, and there's plenty of great product for locals and visitors to enjoy.

There is a catch though, as high fuel prices and demand may push the price up of our world-renowned local delicacy.

General manager of the Clarence River Fisherman's Cooperative Danielle Adams said that the fishermen applied for an early opening to the river, which is usually available from the first week in December.

"The conditions were favourable, and the early opening was approved by DPI," she said.

"The lake has been open since October."

According to Ms Adams, the early opening has been a success, with a great volume of school prawns, with both cooked and green ready for customers.

"With the recent weather conditions and the moon cycle it has been favourable conditions for the trawlers. It's great to see them out on the river again."

Ms Adams said that early indications showed that there would be a plentiful supply for the Christmas holidays season, but said consumers should expect a slightly higher price.

"The prices are higher this season, coming from a couple of different factors," she said.

"One is the price of fuel, with increases in input costs to the fishers business, were have to try and recover the additional costs."

She said that another factor was that with whitespot still under investigation in Queensland, the high demand for the local product had pushed prices higher.

"There is an added demand and need for the product pushing the prices up, but it is a world renowned product and it is receiving what it is worth for the season."

School prawns are available at any of the Fish Co-Ops three retail outlets in Maclean, Iluka and Yamba.