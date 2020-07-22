Good quality bulls head cattle sales

Marlene McCarthy was selected as the 'vendor of the week' at this week's prime cattle sale in Grafton. The vendor was selected for her offering of 2 Angus cows and a line of 27 Brahman-cross vealers from her Smiths Creek property. The offering topped at 442.2c/kg for a lightweight steer while the heifers topped at 380c. The pen of heifers pictured was described by Farrell McCrohon auctioneer Ben

342 head of cattle yarded at Grafton yesterday. The bullock market held fully firm to

a shade dearer with the best bullocks selling to 334c/kg to average 320c/kg. Feeder

steers sold between 320c/kg and 360c/kg. Cows sold easier with the tops reaching

285c/kg with most sales between 250c/kg and 270c/kg. Young cattle again sold

exceptionally well with weaner steers selling to 522c/kg with most sales between

390c/kg and 440c/kg. Weaner heifers sold to 402c/kg to average 350c/kg.

Sale highlights

Wavehill Pastoral bullocks sold to 325c/kg weighed 680kg to return $2212/hd

S M & M L Gray bullocks sold to 330c/kg weighed 565kg to return $1854/hd

Kerr Adam feeder steers sold to 358c/kg weighed 508kg to return $1811/hd

Rex Child bullocks sold to 332c/kg weighed 583kg to return $1940/hd

A D & M L Scott cows sold to 285c/kg weighed 513kg to return $1456/hd

Cummins Pastoral cows sold to 270c/kg weighed 505kg to return $1364/hd

L I Smith Angus steers sold to 448c/kg weighed 242kg to return $1078/hd

W & D Jefferies Angus steers sold to 452c/kg weighed 258kg to return $1159/hd

Marlene McCarthy brahman x steers sold to 400c/kg weighed 277kg to return $1104/hd

Brett & Deanna Jackson Angus steers sold to 490c/kg weighed 203kg to return $991/hd

Keith & Roz Connor Angus steers sold to 516c/kg weighed 121kg to return $621/hd

There were 342 head yarded at Grafton Fat Cattle Sale 21st July 2020.

Numbers were down this week in a mixed quality yarding. Although bullocks in short supply, the quality was good, and prices were fully firm to dearer. Cows sold to cheaper trends, however, this was mainly due to quality and low numbers. Vealers to processors again in short supply but sold firm, topping at 388.2c/kg. Restockers were very strong once again, with light weaners making over 500c/kg.

Sale Highlights

A/c Farmer Pastoral sold Brahman Cross Bullocks 333.2c/kg averaged 640kg – $2,132.48 p/hd

A/c N Winters sold a Brahman Cross Heifer 298.2c/kg weighed 475kg – $1,416.45

A/c Dane Gleeson sold Charolais Cross Heifers 350.2c/kg averaged 412.5kg – $1,444.58 p/hd

A/c RS & VE Kane sold Angus Cows 270c/kg averaged 560kg – $1,512.00 p/hd

A/c Brant Murphy sold an Angus Bull 290c/kg weighed 800kg – $2,320.00

A/c Fred Morgan Family Trust sold Limousin Cross Vealer Steers 408.2c/kg averaged 247.5kg – $1,010.30 p/hd

A/c Fred Morgan Family Trust sold Angus Cross Vealer Steers 416.2c/kg averaged 255kg – $1,061.31 p/hd

A/c Fred Morgan Family Trust sold Brangus & Charolais Cross Vealer Heifers 388.2c/kg averaged 267.5kg – $1,038.44 p/hd

A/c Glenn Murphy sold Angus Vealer Steers 472.2c/kg averaged 235kg – $1,109.67 p/hd

A/c Danny & Natalie Kelly sold a Limousin Vealer Steers 518.2c/kg weighed 120kg – $621.84

A/c P & E Purton sold an Angus Vealer Steer 500c/kg weighed 190kg – $950.00