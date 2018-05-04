Good Samaritans let family say their goodbyes

Elizabeth McManus presents Zac Page of Caringa with a defibrillator unit on behalf of her sons.

WHEN Warren South collapsed from a heart attack in a local shopping centre, the good Samaritans who jumped into action minutes later enabled his family to see him one last time.

This week the family expressed their gratitude to the selfless Samaritans for their efforts, with an AED donated to Caringa Enterprises, located in Grafton Shoppingworld.

Last January, Mr South suffered from a heart attack while in Shoppingworld.

He was treated within minutes of having the heart attack, and passersby did everything they could do to help him.

Centre Management Staff and the good Samaritans were able to utilise the centre's AED to keep him alive before emergency services arrived, who then transported him to Grafton Base Hospital and then to Brisbane.

He was on life support for almost a week but sadly never regained consciousness.

His ex-wife and the mother of his two children, Elizabeth McManus, was there representing their children for the donation of the AED.

"We really do appreciate the effort of who was helping him and it was really good to have the people over there on hand," she said.

It enabled his family and two sons to visit him in hospital in the ICU before his life support machine was turned off a week later.

As a result, the company HeartSine "Forward Hearts" donated an AED on behalf of the customer and the family to the charity or organisation of their choice, and Caringa Enterprises was chosen.

Dieter Meszaros from Clarence Valley First Aid donated the AED with Grafton Shoppingworld to Caringa Enterprises last Tuesday.