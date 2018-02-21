GOOD TO GO: More good news for Gathering

There's more good news for the Lower Clarence Scottish Association as they get a helping hand to keep an Easter tradition alive in Maclean.

Clarence Valley Council councillors have voted to donate $1550 to the Lower Clarence Scottish Association. This funding will help cover additional costs for infrastructure at the Maclean Showground for the Maclean Highland Gathering after damage to amenities caused by the January 2018 storm.

The money will go towards six portable toilets with servicing, the set-up and use of 10portable grandstands relocated from Wherrett Park, and additional temporary fencing for no-access areas.

Previously, association chief Peter Smith said they were going ahead with the gathering.

"We don't have any concerns that we will have to move this year. There could be a hold up with getting the work done, but we've got three months until the gathering at the end of March,” he said after the storm.

"In a month's time we should know how things in that area are progressing, and as long as we've got a month's notice we will be fine.”

The Gathering is scheduled to start on Good Friday, March 30, with the main street parade and gathering at the Shoground the following day and March 31.