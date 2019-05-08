Good yarns and good luck on show

Yvonne Stewart, of Gulmarrad, shows of her champion knitted item in the Maclean Show pavilion.

Yvonne Stewart, of Gulmarrad, shows of her champion knitted item in the Maclean Show pavilion. Adam Hourigan

PETER Lee says there's no secret to winning grand champion ribbon at the Maclean Show poultry section.

"It's just luck really,” he said.

"I mean, there's a bit of breeding and grooming, but yeah, I just keep putting them in.”

Mr Lee is no show stranger, running the poultry section for many years before handing it over to his daughter.

He's also entered thousands of chickens that earned him more ribbons than he can remember.

"This one has a good colour and the feathers are very smooth,” he said, correcting the stance of his champion langshan black pullet.

Over at the craft pavilion, Yvonne Stewart searched for her knitting work. After a tour of the room, she found it with a champion ribbon hanging from it.

"I've won a few of these before and I always enter a lot of knitting and sewing,” she said.

"I always enter because I think people have to contribute, the show won't go ahead and people need to keep it going.”

Ring events kept the show moving all day yesterday alongside the exhibits and will burst into life tomorrow when sideshow alley opens.

The grand opening starts at 6pm before live entertainment and fireworks round out a big program in the ring.