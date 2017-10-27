Goodbye, but not forgotten

UNTIL it rolls around every year, I somehow manage to forget how magical Grafton is at Jacaranda time.

When I arrived in the Clarence Valley back in February 2014, I had no idea what was in store, having only passed through South Grafton once during an east coast road trip.

As I settled in over the months that followed I grew to love the place, but everyone kept telling me "just wait until October".

I didn't think Jacaranda time could possibly live up to the hype, but they were right.

My eyes popped out of my head the first time I drove down Turf St in full bloom. The town was buzzing - literally - with both people and bees.

Then in a blur of purple came the crowning, the top-notch Jacaranda ice cream, trying not to slip on the fallen flowers coating the roads, Hank's purple bread (which I still can't get my head around) and dodging shaving cream fights in the streets on Jaca Thursday.

Four Jacarandas later, it still makes me excited.

Yesterday morning, however, it took on a new meaning as I drove for an hour through Grafton streets trying to take in as much purple as possible before leaving the Jacaranda City to move interstate.

When I leave I'll be taking many fantastic memories of this community, and the people in it, with me.

I just hope that where I'm going they have at least a few of those magical trees.