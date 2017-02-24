31°
GOODBYE GOLD DAYS: Here comes the rain

Adam Hourigan | 24th Feb 2017 1:44 PM

IF YOU'VE been up early enough recently, there has been some spectacular colour in the sunrise, as Margaret Hodgson captured above in her stunning shot of a pop and his grandson enjoying the colour on Brooms Head beach.

However, the sun sightings may disappear next week as rain is expected to move in.

Higgins Storm Chasing is reporting that from Sunday onwards, a low will form over the Northern inland NSW, and its interaction with warm moist onshore flow over northern NSW will produce scattered showers.

This system will stay present until Thursday, leading to forecasts of up to 125mm of rain for the area, one of the best rain forecasts for what has been a month of below average rainfall.

The Bureau of Meteorology is also expecting rain, with many days through next week showing a 90% chance of rain, with Grafton temperatures to remain around the 30C mark.

Storm chasers predict large rainfalls this week

