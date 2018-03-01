GOODBYE IRENE: Farewell to more than a century of life

A LIFE WELL LIVED: The crowd of mourners at the funeral of Grafton's Irene Madge Crispin spills onto the steps of Christ Church Cathedral.

A LIFE WELL LIVED: The crowd of mourners at the funeral of Grafton's Irene Madge Crispin spills onto the steps of Christ Church Cathedral. Tim Howard

WHEN Irene Madge Crispin was born on September 25, 1913 the world was still mourning the loss of life on the RMS Titanic and World War I was not considered a possibility.

Yesterday in Grafton's Christ Church Cathedral more than 100 mourners said farewell to a woman whose life of 104 years bore the imprint of the great events of the 20th Century and yet she lived close to her family, community and friends.

As her grandson, The Sunday Mail newspaper editor Peter Gleeson, noted in his eulogy his "Nan" saw a great deal in her lifetime.

"She was born before World War I and saw the dire effects of the Great Depression and the devastation of World War II," he said.

"It made her resilient and tough. I have no doubt her long and wonderful life was very much linked to her childhood, where the importance of morals, ethics, frugality and hard work were drummed into her."

He also touched on her schooling at Carrs Creek School, her marriage to her beloved husband Taffy, the birth of their two children Neville and Maxine and her love of greyhound racing.

Right to the end of her life, Irene Crispin continued to contribute to the Clarence community.

On her 104th birthday, she told The Daily Examiner: "My grandmother said to me when I was a little girl 'You're put into this world to help your fellow man. If you can't do him a good turn, never do him a bad one. God's been good to me. I've had a good life, a happy life and I've met such lovely people I can call my friends. What more can you ask? That's what you call happiness'."

As pallbearers bore Mrs Crispin away, family friend Joy Walters sang Goodbye Irene.

You can read the full text of Peter Gleeson's eulogy here.