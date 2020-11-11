Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Four pinball machines are ready to be played at Tartan Pizza in Maclean.
Four pinball machines are ready to be played at Tartan Pizza in Maclean. Contributed
Offbeat

Goodbye restaurant, hello games arcade!

Jenna Thompson
by
11th Nov 2020 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

IT MIGHT have been game over for many restaurants across Australia thanks to COVID-19, but the owners of Tartan Pizza in Maclean have come up with a fun new plan to keep their customers satisfied.  

On Wednesday morning, the pizza shop revealed on social media that it had removed its dine-in restaurant aspect and replaced it with a gaming arcade.  

According to the post, there are seven games to choose from including four pinballs and a frogger machine.  

"Now you don't have to be bored when you wait for your pizza," a spokesperson from the shop wrote.  

"Bring some $1 coins and spend 10 minutes reminiscing about how good we had it back in the day... Old School Cool."  

clarence business coastal views covid games arcade maclean tartan pizza
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Troubled star now behind bars

      Troubled star now behind bars
      • 11th Nov 2020 11:39 AM

      Top Stories

        Man punches woman he falsely believed tried to run him over

        Premium Content Man punches woman he falsely believed tried to run him over

        Crime A South Grafton man assaulted a woman and smashed a window of her vehicle after accusing her of trying to run him over earlier in the day.

        ‘This is going to be a bad afternoon’

        Premium Content ‘This is going to be a bad afternoon’

        Feature Lawrence deputy captain Paul Simpson describes unsettling moments

        Motorcyclist seriously injured after hitting kangaroo

        Premium Content Motorcyclist seriously injured after hitting kangaroo

        News Man airlifted to hospital following collision on the outskirts of Coffs Harbour

        Berejiklian ‘mortified’ over QLD’s Victorian border call

        Premium Content Berejiklian ‘mortified’ over QLD’s Victorian border call

        News Gladys Berejiklian has lashed out yet again at Queensland Premier