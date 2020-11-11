Goodbye restaurant, hello games arcade!
IT MIGHT have been game over for many restaurants across Australia thanks to COVID-19, but the owners of Tartan Pizza in Maclean have come up with a fun new plan to keep their customers satisfied.
On Wednesday morning, the pizza shop revealed on social media that it had removed its dine-in restaurant aspect and replaced it with a gaming arcade.
According to the post, there are seven games to choose from including four pinballs and a frogger machine.
"Now you don't have to be bored when you wait for your pizza," a spokesperson from the shop wrote.
"Bring some $1 coins and spend 10 minutes reminiscing about how good we had it back in the day... Old School Cool."