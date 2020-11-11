Goodbye restaurant, hello games arcade!

Four pinball machines are ready to be played at Tartan Pizza in Maclean.

IT MIGHT have been game over for many restaurants across Australia thanks to COVID-19, but the owners of Tartan Pizza in Maclean have come up with a fun new plan to keep their customers satisfied.

On Wednesday morning, the pizza shop revealed on social media that it had removed its dine-in restaurant aspect and replaced it with a gaming arcade.

According to the post, there are seven games to choose from including four pinballs and a frogger machine.

"Now you don't have to be bored when you wait for your pizza," a spokesperson from the shop wrote.

"Bring some $1 coins and spend 10 minutes reminiscing about how good we had it back in the day... Old School Cool."