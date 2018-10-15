Goodna rugby league veteran returns to home ground

GOODNA rugby league veteran Don Lowry has been remembered for his love of the game after the 80-year-old's passing last month.

The league stalwart's ashes have also been scattered on his beloved Woogaroo field.

Don's brother John said his sibling played with Rod Laver and Ken Fletcher when they were teenagers under the coaching eye of Harry Hopman.

"He was actually a very talented tennis player," John said.

"Rod and those boys used to come up to Gailes and play on our court. They'd get the train up from Brisbane, they'd play all day then have a drink and have a yarn to mum," John said.

"I'd see them coming across the paddock so I'd hide under the stairs and shoot them with a water pistol."

Goodna rugby league identity Don Lowry (about to the hit the ball) playing against Rod Laver (in hat) at Milton in the ‘60s.

The Lowry family had a tennis court at Gailes which was a social hub for the community, but Don secretly found a new sport to channel his energy into.

"He'd smuggle his footy boots out to play without mum and dad knowing until he came home one night without any front teeth so the secret was out that he was also playing rugby league," John said.

"He had such a promising tennis career - with names like Laver and Fletcher - he was in the elite, so he wasn't too keen to break it to mum and dad that he was dumping the tennis racket and picking up footy boots."

The boys' parents were heartbroken, but also supported Don in league as well.

Don Lowry being tackled in the 60s.

He played with the Booval Swifts and represented Ipswich against the touring Kiwis before returning to Goodna where he became one of the first coaches of the A-grade side in 1968.

"Goodna was always where his heart was," John said.

Don went to Mt Isa as captain/coach before he moved to the Gold Coast, and returned to Goodna where he became president of the club in the '80s.

"It was a big part of his life," John said.

This year, the club had planned a function to honour Don's contribution to the club.

"This year, it was Donny Lowry Day. He was in a nursing home down here on the Gold Coast and I'd talk to him most days and he'd say 'when's that function again?'," John said.

"He died three weeks before it unfortunately, so he missed out on the Donny Lowry day. But we enjoyed it very much."