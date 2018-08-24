Goodstart dressed to impress for farmers

Indi Rodda from Goodstart with the tin of donations going towards drought-stricken farmers.

Indi Rodda from Goodstart with the tin of donations going towards drought-stricken farmers. Ebony Stansfield

DRESSED in Akubra hat's, blue jeans, and plaid shirts, the youngens at Goodstart Grafton dressed to impressed for our farmers.

In conjunction with their book week Goodstart at Grafton thought this would be the perfect opportunity to show our support and help out drought stricken farmers.

The children and educators dressed as their favourite books this week and invited the kids everyone to dress up as a farmer and donte to our farmers in need.

CELEBRATING: Goodstart Early Learning Grafton has been celebrating Book Week this week and in conjunction with this they are fundraising for drought-stricken farmers. Ebony Stansfield

In the learning centre is a donation tin out the front and an area for donated goods from the families.

Their goal through the week is to foster a love of literature during the early years through book week celebrations and whilst doing so show our support for our farmers.

All proceeds raised go directly towards the farmers.