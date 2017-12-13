‘Why is my internet so slow’ in top searches

Google has revealed the top search topics for Australians in 2017. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Google has revealed the top search topics for Australians in 2017. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

AUSTRALIA spun out over the fidget spinner, called up details of new Apple iPhones, investigated Harvey Weinstein and infamous Australian drug traffickers, and obsessed about the tennis.

These are some of the findings of Australia's year in internet searches, Google Australia revealed today, which also showed Aussies were keen to make several varieties of slime, work out what Bitcoin is, and missed Chris Cornell more than Hugh Hefner.

The internet giant's top search for 2017 showed Australians were not as curious about Donald Trump's presidency as you might expect - except for one mention of his typo "covfefe" - but instead focused their attention on toys.

Google Australia communications manager Camilla Ibrahim said recipes for slime, whether fluffy, without glue, or missing borax, dominated "how to" internet searches, but one trendy toy stole the greatest attention.

"Fidget spinners were the toy craze of 2017," she said. "'Fidget spinner' appeared on three of the top trending lists as Aussies asked what they are even how to DIY."

Sport still inspired the greatest number of questions from Australian internet users, however, with tennis proving the most popular query by a significant margin.

The Australian Open in January was the most investigated topic in Australia this year, Google found, and both Wimbledon and the US Open made the list of top sporting topics.

Australia's strongest tropical cyclone since 2015, Cyclone Debbie, dominated news queries, but Australians also wanted to know more about Hurricane Irma in the Caribbean, the volcano erupting in Bali and, perhaps in more of a fizzer than an eruption, Amazon's Australian launch.

Unsurprisingly, film producer and alleged sex pest Harvey Weinstein was the most searched person of the year, in a list that also featured now-fired House of Cards actor Kevin Spacey.

Australian Cassandra Sainsbury, imprisoned in Colombia for drug smuggling, made Australians asks questions online this year. Picture: Vanessa Hunter/ The Australian

In Australian celebrity ranks, The Bachelorette star Sophie Monk won the most search queries, over I'm A Celebrity contestant Kate Fischer and Today graduate Lisa Wilkinson, but three famous convicted criminals also featured highly: drug traffickers Schapelle Corby and Cassie Sainsbury, as well as former A Current Affair reporter Ben McCormack.

The top trending terms also included crypto currency Bitcoin, additive MSG, sharia law, and enquiries to determine "why is my internet so slow?"

Google searches represent almost 92 per cent of all internet queries worldwide, according to Statcounter.

TOP AUSTRALIAN WEB SEARCHES 2017

Australian Open 2017

Melbourne Cup 2017

Wimbledon 2017

Fidget spinner

Cyclone Debbie

iPhone 8

North Korea

Chris Cornell

iPhone X

Amazon Australia site

The iPhone X triggered losts of Google searches. Picture: Supplied

TOP NEWS SEARCHES 2017

Cyclone Debbie

North Korea

Amazon Australia site

Hurricane Irma

Bali volcano

London

Las Vegas

Manchester

UK election

Schapelle Corby

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un also kept our attention with Google searches for news on his rooue nation. Picture: AFP/KCNA

MOST SEARCHED PEOPLE 2017

Harvey Weinstein

Ed Sheeran

Kevin Spacey

Gal Gadot

Floyd Mayweather

Jake Paul

Post Malone

Pippa Middleton

Boy George

Macklemore

Sophie Monk arrives at the 2017 Logie Awards at the Crown Casino in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, April 23, 2017. (AAP Image/Joe Castro) NO ARCHIVING JOE CASTRO

MOST SEARCHED AUSTRALIANS 2017

Sophie Monk

Kate Fischer

Schapelle Corby

Ben McCormack

Dustin Martin

Cassie Sainsbury

Lisa Wilkinson

Paul Hogan

Katherine Langford

Amber Sherlock

Hugh Hefner ‘s death shocked the internet. Picture: Supplied

MOST SEARCHED DECEASED CELEBRITIES 2017

Chris Cornell

Hugh Hefner

Chester Bennington

Tom Petty

Bill Paxton

David Cassidy

Nicky Hayden

John Clarke

Rich Piana

Malcolm Young

Serena Williams of the US and Venus Williams of the US before the women's singles final on day 13 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne. Picture: AFP

TOP SPORTS SEARCHES 2017

Australian Open 2017

Melbourne Cup 2017

Wimbledon 2017

Mayweather McGregor fight

AFL Grand Final 2017

US Open 2017 Tennis

Mundine vs. Green 2

ICC Champions Trophy 2017

AFL Fixtures 2017

Rugby League World Cup 2017

TOP 'HOW TO' SEARCHES 2017

How to make slime

How to make a fidget spinner

How to make fluffy slime

How to watch Mayweather vs. McGregor

How to buy Bitcoin

How to make slime without borax

How to use Snapchat map

How to unblock people on Instagram

How to make slime without glue

How to vote for gay marriage

TOP 'WHAT IS' SEARCHES 2017

What is MSG

What is Bitcoin

What is kimchi

What is a publican

What is covfefe

What is a fidget spinner

What is MSG and why is it bad

What is sharia law

What is DACA

What is good friday

Few people outside financial experts fully understand the invented the “cryptocurrency” Bitcoin but there are plenty of punters piling on board. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty

TOP 'WHY IS' SEARCHES 2017

Why is Pandora shutting down

Why is Club Penguin shutting down

Why is Australia Day on 26 January

Why is it called Good Friday

Why is Nathan Lyon Garry

Why is my poop green

Why is Messenger crashing

Why is Snapchat down

Why is two up illegal

Why is my internet so slow

US President Donald Trump’s word covfefe sent the internet into a spin. Picture: AFP

TOP RECIPE SEARCHES 2017

Beef Stroganoff

Hot cross bun

Hollandaise sauce

Chilli con carne

Chicken Cacciatore

Bechamel sauce

Chicken parmigiana

Shepherd's pie

Beef Bourguignon

Quiche Lorraine

Source: Google Australia