After warning Australian users about ‘risks’ to its services, Google appears to be suffering an unrelated online outage affecting millions of users.
Technology

Google suffers worldwide outage

by Jennifer Dudley-Nicholson
20th Aug 2020 4:57 PM

IT'S not just you: Gmail and Google Drive are down.

After days of warning Australians that Google services were "at risk," the company appeared to suffer an unrelated worldwide outage for two of its biggest offerings today.

Gmail users began to report problems shortly after 2pm today, suffering issues sending and receiving mail, logging in and attaching files, according to DownDetector.

About 20 minutes later, more problems were reported with Google's cloud storage service Drive, which failed to allow file uploads.

Other Google services including Docs, Meets, and Voice are now under investigation.

Google has yet to officially comment on the issue, though both services are now listed as suffering a "disruption" on its online service dashboard.

"We're investigating reports of an issue with Gmail. We will provide more information shortly," the website reports.

YouTube users have also reported issues uploading videos to the service this afternoon, though streaming appears unaffected.

Google's technical problems come just days after the trillion-dollar tech giant started issuing "warnings" to Australians about the ongoing availability of its services in Australia after the country's competition watchdog ruled it should pay for the news it uses on its platform.

