Google‘s $500m Aussie tax case settlement

by John Rolfe
18th Dec 2019 4:44 PM
Google has paid the Australian Taxation Office nearly half a billion dollars to settle a long-running dispute.

"This settlement is another great outcome for the Australian tax system," ATO deputy commissioner Mark Konza said this afternoon.

"It adds to the significant success of the ATO in positively changing the behaviour of digital taxpayers and significantly increasing the tax they pay in Australia."

The $481.5 million paid by Google brings the ATO's increased collections from the eCommerce industry to about $1.25 billion following earlier agreements with Microsoft, Apple and Facebook.

More to come



