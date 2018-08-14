Tallis calls on Nikorima to rescue Broncos

Kodi Nikorima calls the shots at training. (AAP Image/Darren England)

BRONCOS great Gorden Tallis has challenged Kodi Nikorima to walk the talk and take charge of Brisbane if they want to be a finals force.

The Broncos are under threat of missing the finals for the first time since 2013 after two straight losses to the Bulldogs and Cowboys.

The Broncos are sitting in eighth spot, with Wests Tigers looming just two points behind as Brisbane go into a critical clash against the second-placed South Sydney on Thursday night.

With their finals hopes at risk, Tallis has called on halfback Nikorima to take ownership in a team he believes is lacking leaders.

The Kiwi international declared last month he wants to make the Broncos his team in his role as the chief playmaker.

"Kodi Nikorima said he wants to make it his team," Tallis said.

"He said he wants it, so now it's time to show it.

Kodi Nikorima keeps the defence guessing. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

"The Broncos need someone to take control. But is anyone going to come out and say they're leading this team? Who is going to take responsibility?

"One of them needs to put their hand up right now and take over. Nikorima said he wants to do that, so now is the time."

Tallis said he felt the lack of on-field leadership was obvious in the Queensland derby against the Cowboys, when the Broncos leaked three tries in the final 16 minutes to let slip a 12-point lead.

He is not the only one to question the leaders at Brisbane after former Broncos captain Darren Lockyer put the heat on the club's senior players to stand up.

Against the Cowboys Tallis felt the forwards were responsible for establishing Brisbane's 12-point lead, but no one else supported them in the final 15 minutes.

"The game was there to be won and no one put their hand up to take control," Tallis said.

"Forwards can't do that. They can talk about how it's the most promising forward pack of all time at the club, but it's got to be the whole team.

"(Coach) Wayne (Bennett) is searching for his answer but no one is there. It's their overall general play, their game management, all those buzz words."