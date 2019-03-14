Menu
Gordon Ramsay’s vegan roast dinner has been blasted online.
Easy Eating

Ramsay’s ‘revolting’ vegan dish blasted

by Alexandra Deabler
14th Mar 2019 10:23 AM

People have got beef with this vegan dish.

Gordon Ramsay has added a Vegan Sunday Roast to his London restaurant's menu - and it's getting mixed reviews.

The fiery chef known for his brash personality and loud opinions has frequently decried veganism in the past, saying he was allergic to vegans and claiming to be part of "PETA," which he defined as "People Eating Tasty Animals", Fox News reports.

But now it seems the celebrity chef is coming around with the addition of the meat-free roast.

On Twitter, Ramsay posted a video of the vegan dish, which looks like a loaf of vegetables wrapped in dough and topped with a gravy-like sauce.

Since posting, the tweet has been viewed over 700K times, including by Piers Morgan - another outspoken celeb against the vegan lifestyle.

Others agreed with Morgan's criticisms.

Others, though, were more welcoming to Ramsay branching out. Especially PETA.

Gordon Ramsay has yet to respond to the criticism of his vegan dish.
The Sunday roast is sparking a lot of conversation around Ramsay, seeming to put an end to his vegan-shaming ways - even though this is not the first time the chef has offered a vegan option on his menu.

In 2018, Ramsay added vegan pizza to the menu at his London restaurant after appearing on "Masterchef," where he had to create a completely plant-based meal.

 

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission

