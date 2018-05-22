Stunning Meghan and Harry photos

This photo released by Kensington Palace shows an official wedding photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle. (Alexi Lubomirski/Kensington Palace via AP)

OFFICIAL photographs of the royal wedding have been released which show a beaming Prince Harry and wife Meghan surrounded by members of the royal family.

The photographs were taken by Alexi Lubomirksi and show the senior royals standing around the happy couple and Doria Ragland, Meghan's mother.

Wedding portrait. Pictured with Prince Harry and Meghan from left, back row, Jasper Dyer, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Doria Ragland, Prince William; centre row, Brian Mulroney, Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Rylan Litt, John Mulroney; front row, Ivy Mulroney, Florence van Cutsem, Zalie Warren, Remi Litt. (Alexi L

In one black-and-white image, the couple sit on the steps of the East Terrance at Windsor Castle, smiling. Prince Harry doesn't have his hat on and Meghan is without her veil.

Another photograph shows the newly-married pair in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, surrounded by their six flowergirls and four pageboys, including their nephew, Prince George, 4, and niece Princess Charlotte, 3.

The third photograph is the family portrait featuring the Queen and her husband Prince Philip. Alongside them are Prince Charles and his wife Camilla and Prince William and his wife Catherine. Meghan's mother Doria Ragland is also in the photo.

Their 10 pageboys and flowergirls are also in the photo. The Queen, 92, and Prince Philip, 96, are both seated, as is Catherine, who has Princess Charlotte on her knee.

Meghan is wearing her veil and holding her bouquet.

The photographs were taken after their carriage-ride through the streets of Windsor.

In a statement from Kensington Palace, the couple said: "The Duke and Duchess would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their Wedding.

"They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and those who watched on television across the UK, Commonwealth, and around the world."

It continued: "Their Royal Highnesses are delighted with these official portraits taken by Alexi Lubomirski and are happy to be able to share them today. They would also like to say thank you for all of the generous messages of support they have received."

Mr Lubomirski said his involvement with the couple had been "a beautiful chapter in my career and life that I will happily never forget.

"It has been an incredible honour and privilege to document The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's inspiring journey of love, hope and family; from the engagement photos, all the way through to the official wedding and family portraits on Saturday,'' he said.