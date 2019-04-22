Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Joe Dempsie as Gendry and Maisie Williams as Arya Stark in the season 8 premiere of Game of Thrones.
Joe Dempsie as Gendry and Maisie Williams as Arya Stark in the season 8 premiere of Game of Thrones. Helen Sloan/HBO
TV

GoT fans freak out over Arya and Gendry

Seanna Cronin
by
22nd Apr 2019 12:30 PM

THERE was a stand-out moment in today's new episode of Game of Thrones, which some fans have labelled another 'filler' ahead of the highly-anticipated Battle of Winterfell.

*Warning this story contains spoilers for episode two of season eight*.

In last week's season premiere, Arya Stark and Gendry were reunited for the first time since season three.

Back then she was just a girl, but now the youngest surviving Stark is all grown up and fans picked up on the sexual tension between her and Gendry in the forge of Winterfell - where he's been busy making dragon glass and Valyrian steel weapons for the fight against the Night King and his army of the undead.

Today's episode confirmed viewers were not imagining things, with the looming battle against the Night King inspiring all of the people at Winterfell to consider their final arrangements.

After telling Gendry to get a move on with her dragon glass weapon, Arya grills him on how many women he's been with.

When he finally admits the number - three - and the fact that he's Robert Baratheon's bastard, Arya tells him she wants to "know what it's like before that happens".

Their hook-up is a major talking point on social media, with fans revealing mixed feelings about a character they've seen grow up on their screens over the past decade.

 

 

 

 

editors picks foxtel game of thrones game of thrones season 8 television

Top Stories

    Man caught 100km/h over speed limit

    premium_icon Man caught 100km/h over speed limit

    Crime A Queensland man has been charged after hitting dangerous speeds on Summerland Way

    • 22nd Apr 2019 12:40 PM
    New service welcomes migrants to our community

    premium_icon New service welcomes migrants to our community

    Community A new drop-in service will help migrants access services they need

    • 22nd Apr 2019 11:00 AM
    Adani protestors rally in Maclean

    premium_icon Adani protestors rally in Maclean

    Environment Protesters were out to wave on anti-Adani convoy

    Semi trailer crash affecting Pacific Highway traffic

    Semi trailer crash affecting Pacific Highway traffic

    News Northbound lanes are being impacted after a crash earlier today