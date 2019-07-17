GoT fans fuming over record Emmy noms

THE2019 Emmy Award nominations are out - and Game of Thrones is leading the pack with a whopping 32 nods.

The New York Post reports that since the final season was controversial, some of the choices within these categories are already igniting fires online.

"Emmy folks nominate the series finale of Game of Thrones, possibly the worst episode in the whole series, for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series," one fan said on Twitter.

Another said, "LMFAOOOO THE GAME OF THRONES SERIES FINALE GOT AN EMMY NOMINATION FOR OUTSTANDING WRITING. The #Emmys are a F**KING JOKE"

It's debatable whether or not the series finale, The Iron Throne, was the worst episode of the entire series - Season 5's Unbent, Unbowed, Unbroken is also a low point.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus in Veep. Picture: Instagram.



Meanwhile Julia Louis Dreyfus is on course to make Emmys history.

The star has has won outstanding lead actress in a comedy series six times at the Emmys, beating out Candice Bergen and Don Knotts for most Emmys won by a performer in a single role for Veep.

Louis-Dreyfus has taken home eight Emmy statuettes overall, tying Cloris Leachman for the most ever won by an actor.

Now she has been nominated for Veep's final season and has the chance to become the most awarded actor ever at the Emmys.

Standing in her way are Christina Applegate for Dead to Me, Rachel Brosnahan for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Natasha Lyonee for Russian doll, Catherine O'Hara for Schitt's Creek and Phoebe Waller-Bridge for Fleabag.

Cast of Outstanding Drama Series winner Game of Thrones at the Emmys in 2018. Picture: Getty

Other big nom totals today: defending Comedy Series champ The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (20), Chernobyl (19), Saturday Night Live (18), Barry (17), Fosse/Verdon (17) and When They See Us (16).

FULL LIST OF NOMINATIONS

Outstanding Comedy Series

The cast of Schitt's Creek. Picture: Supplied

Barry

Fleabag

The Good Place

The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel

Russian doll

Schitt's Creek

Veep

Outstanding Drama Series

Kit Harington as Jon Snow and Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen. Picture: HBO

Better Call Saul

Bodyguard

Game of Thrones

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose

Succession

This Is Us

Outstanding Limited Series

Jared Harris, standing, in a scene from Chernobyl. Picture: AP

Chernobyl

Escape at Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Object

When They See Us

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Ben Whishaw and Hugh Grant were both nominated for Emmys for A Very English Scandal. Picture: Supplied

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Michelle Williams plays Gwen Verdon in Fosse/Verdon. Picture: FX

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Emma Stone, Maniac

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Aunjenaue Ellis, When They See Us

Niecy Nash, When They See Us

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Phoebe Waller Bridge in Fleabag. Picture: Supplied

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Natasha Lyonne, Russian doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader in a scene from Barry. Picture: AP

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore were both nominated for This is Us. Picture: NBC

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

Jody Comer, Killing Eve

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Laura Linney, Ozark

Mandy Moore, This is Us

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Billy Porter in a scene from Pose. Picture: AP

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K Brown, This is Us

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Billy Porter, Pose

Milo Ventimiglia, This is Us

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Tony Hale and Julia Louis-Dreyfus in Veep. Picture: Foxtel

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Stephen Root, Barry

Tony Hale, Veep

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Henry Winkler, Barry

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Picture: Supplied

Sarah Goldberg, Barry

Sian Clifford, Fleabag

Olivia Colman, Fleabag

Alex Bornstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister in Game of Thrones. Picture: HBO

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams and Sansa and Arya Stark in Game of Thrones. Picture: Supplied

Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones

Julia Garner, Ozark

Lena Headey ,Game of Thrones

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Emily Watson in the hit TV series Chernobyl. Picture: Supplied

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Vera Farmiga, When They See Us

Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Benicio del Toro and Paul Dano were both nominated for Escape at Dannemora. Picture: Supplied

Asante Blackk When They See Us

Paul Dano Escape at Dannemora

John Leguizamo When They See Us

Stellan Skarsgård Chernobyl

Ben Whishaw A Very English Scandal

Michael K. Williams When They See Us

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Laverne Cox in Orange is the New Black. Picture: Supplied

Laverne Cox Orange Is the New Black

Cherry Jones The Handmaid's Tale

Jessica Lange American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Phylicia Rashad This Is Us

Cicely Tyson How to Get Away With Murder

Carice van Houten Game of Thrones

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Ron Cephas Jones, Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia all snagged Emmy nominations. Picture: NBC

Michael Angarano, This Is Us

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Michael McKean, Better Call Saul

Kumail Nanjiani, The Twilight Zone

Glynn Turman, How to Get Away With Murder

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Jane Lynch in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel. Picture: Supplied

Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Sandra Oh, Saturday Night Live

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

Kristin Scott Thomas, Fleabag

Fiona Shaw, Fleabag

Emma Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Peter MacNicol in Veep. Picture: HBO

Matt Damon Saturday Night Live

Robert De Niro Saturday Night Live

Luke Kirby The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Peter MacNicol Veep

John Mulaney Saturday Night Live

Adam Sandler Saturday Night Live

Rufus Sewell The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Reality Competition

RuPaul from RuPaul's Drag Race. Picture: Supplied

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Variety/Talk Series

Celine Dion with James Cordon. Picture: Instagram

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert