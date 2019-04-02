Gotcha! April Fool's Day fun

A DRIVE-THRU pie shop to lure travellers off the highway and put Grafton on the map. What an ingenious idea!

DEX digital producer Jenna Thompson and co had a hoot putting together our April Fool's Day prank, and we trust you enjoyed it as much as we did.

Thank you to Grafton's bakery Hank's Kitchen, Clarence Valley Council and McKimms Real Estate for playing along.

I saw some good ones on social media yesterday. A mate of mine posted a link to the "leaked” first episode of the new Games of Thrones series, which linked to his band's homepage.

Marine Rescue Wooli "broke the news” of a resort planned for North Solitary Island.

Meanwhile, I could appreciate Clarence River Cricket Association's sense of humour in announcing a merger between Tucabia-Copmanhurst and Brothers next season. Certainly a more tactful comeback to my opinion piece (27/03) than the kneejerk response in Letters to the Editor (29/03).

On a less positive note, I want to apologise to our readers for our other April Fool's Day article "Classroom numbers racket raid”.

In itself it was quite a witty piece by one of our journalists about the origins of algebra. However, I acknowledge our decision to publish the article was poorly timed and inconsistent with the level of sensitivity we have displayed since the events of Christchurch on March 15.