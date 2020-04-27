Gough sits down with O’Meara, founder of TNT bowls

BOWLS :Tuesday night bowls was a regular event at Kemp Street Bowling Club in the 1980s, with about 30–40 bowlers. Those nights were run by Ray Lickiss.

In early 1992, Ken O’Meara had a vision to change the format to include new bowlers. The new format was the only competition outside weekend bowls. Ken asked all the fellows he ran into if they would like to play Tuesday night bowls. The response was outstanding and during the next short period there were 56 new bowlers.

One day while at work, Ken had a chat to the Cromack and Tranter delivery man, Reg Robinson. Ken asked Reg would he help to round up new bowlers. Reg said yes and next competition he rounded up nine new bowlers himself.

Ken’s employer, Mackelly’s, agreed to sponsor the competition which ran over eight weeks. In the inaugural year, Mackelly’s gave trophies to three outstanding rookie bowlers. Brian Hall received a new set of bowls, Reg Robinson a cream shirt and shorts, while Jeff Chapman received a pair of bowls shoes.

The competition started as fours. There were 56 new bowlers and Ken asked for club support and 56 experienced bowlers agreed to play, giving a total of 112 bowlers. The first night went so well with fees and bar sales it started a new lifeline for the bowling club. Ken asked the committee if he could use the three greens to make triples but he was denied that luxury.

The Kemp Street Number 6 Pennant side in 1992 was also fitted out with the new bowlers. Each team had two experienced players and two rookies. They went on to win not only district, but also the zone, which was played at Kempsey. Back in those days there was no state playoffs, so they were denied that opportunity.

Some well-known bowlers have been involved in running TNT (Tuesday Night Triples) over the years. Terry Hardy, Reg Robinson and Allan Knox have all put in gallant effort to ensure the competition continued and their input has been appreciated by all. Ken O’Meara has been there to help throughout.

Group Photo TNT Bowls L to R taken at Kempsey Bowling ClubR Robinson, D Morgan, B MacRae, D Wratten, B Willaims, G Newell, B Barron, B Hall, G Cameron, T Bailey, B Buckley, K Appleby, B Rapley.

AG: How has the TNT helped the club over the years?

KO: In hindsight, the TNT has been the best breeding ground in the Clarence Valley for new players and many have continued on to be quality players and club members. TNT helped the club financially by injecting much-needed funds; each year the profit from TNT goes to our club and approximately 75 per cent of funds raised go back to the bowlers.

AG: Did you get any negative feedback from the bowls club?

KO: Yes, I sure did, two committee men at Kemp Street were very dubious and thought the competition would not get off the ground.

AG: Who have you played bowls with over the years?

KO: I have always tried to play with new bowlers, even in championship games, social games and, of course, TNT. You will always see me with new bowlers, I love to encourage them, it’s great to see them improve over the years.

AG: What is your favourite saying?

KO: Have a Roll and Learn to Bowl.

AG: Did you recruit any famous new bowlers?

KO: I recruited Bruce McLennan, an ex St George NRL player who went on to be a leading bowler in our district.

AG: Do you know of any other bowling clubs that run a TNT?

KO: I do not know of any other bowling club that can field 84 bowlers for Tuesday night bowls for 23 weeks of the year, and we have done just that for 28 years.

AG: Have you played many other sports?

KO: I have played a few different sports but I am really a one-eyed lawn bowls player.

When Kemp Street merged with GDSC Bowling Club in 2000 the competition ran as triples thus the name TNT, “Tuesday Night Triples”. Each night there are 84 bowlers who play 16 ends, scoring is with three lucky ends so you can win the game but miss out on the lucky ends.

There are two competitions each year, running for 10 weeks in autumn and 13 weeks in spring. In 2013, Reg Robinson introduced prizes of a ham and cake to all players as well as bigger prizes for the first placed ten teams. There are two resting touchers each night sponsored by Abbey Motor Inn and Clarence Valley Wholesalers. McKimms Real Estate sponsors three free games while City Centre Apartments and XXXX Gold donate to the raffle. But the major sponsor is GDSC, which provides the bowlers trophies for the winners, runners-up and lucky losers and donates $120 each night for a jackpot that must go off after three nights. The team winning the jackpot must be present at the presentation to collect the prize. For supper in the early TNT days, bowlers were given two frankfurts, bread and sauce. Currently at GDSC, supper consists of a roast meat and gravy sandwich as part of the deal.

There is also the social side to TNT. Cathy is a welcome sight for many of the bowlers as she pushes her trolley with some icy cold refreshments. Cathy also worked at Kemp Street.

Some of the team names are Oz Kiwi, No Name, Triple Trouble, Three Shades of Grey, The RP’s, and Humble Pye’s. A number of the current teams have been playing for more than 10 years.

The competition is currently full but the next TNT will start in September, so if you would like to play we can put your name down as a spare player and you should get some games. No need to buy bowls as we have quality loan bowls available. Currently, the TNT is being run by Allan Gough and Paul Goratschow, with help from Mark Walsh. They can be contacted via GDSC. We are looking for players of all ages; a lot of our bowlers wished they started to play bowls at a younger age and encourage anyone of any age wishing to start.