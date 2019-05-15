Clarence lenders welcome first home buyers agreement

First home buyers are set to benefit from a Coalition initiative which has received bi-partisan support.

AFTER having had great pleasure in helping young couples to buy their first home, a Clarence Valley mortgage broker has welcomed a bipartisan agreement on first home buyers.

The First Home Loan Deposit Scheme announcement by Scott Morrison and matched by Labor would enable 10,000 first home buyers to provide just a five per cent deposit and avoid paying lenders mortgage insurance.

"Sharing in their joy of ditching the rental cycle and having the security of their own home is extremely fulfilling," said Mick Florie of Mick Florie Home Loans.

"This would help first home buyers enter the property market as they would only need to save for the five per cent deposit and there wouldn't be any lenders mortgage insurance applicable.

"This reduces the savings required plus a lower loan amount resulting in lower repayments."

Page Nationals candidate Kevin Hogan said the measure would result in first home buyers being able to save for a deposit quicker but would still be subject to lenders' normal credit check processes.

Mr Florie said that while the policy would be a "great benefit" to first home buyers, he would like to see it expanded to include more than the proposed number.

"I think it should be available to all first home buyers as I'm sure that applicant number 10,001 would have something to say about missing out."

The policy would ensure one in 10 first home buyers would be eligible for the program and Trevor Hageman from Elders Home loans also said he wanted to see it cover all prospective first home buyers and would like to see more detail on the policy.

However, Mr Hogan said, if elected a Coalition government would make an investment of $500 million into the National Housing Finance and Investment Corporation to cover the scheme initially.

"If the program is more in demand, the government will be happy to consider providing additional support."

The Labor Party has agreed to match the measure, though Page candidate Patrick Deegan said he doubted the policy would "have a big impact either way" due to the restricted nature of the program.

"There is no question that if you are young, the housing market is tough and the numbers speak for themselves. Less than half of people under 40 own their own home."

"If you want to tackle housing affordability, this program is only part of a much bigger picture, including the need to reform negative gearing and remove the unfair playing field where property investors are getting subsidised by the Morrison government to buy their sixth or seventh house."

According to NSW Department of Revenue, there were 13 successful applicants under the first home owner grant scheme in Grafton during 2018, down from 19 in 2017.