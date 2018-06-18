Menu
The Turnbull government has voted against a motion committing the lower house to never support the privatisation of the ABC.
Politics

Government blocks debate on ABC privatisation

by Karen Sweeny, AAP
18th Jun 2018 12:50 PM

THE Turnbull government has blocked attempts by the federal opposition to commit to not privatising the ABC.

Shadow attorney-general Mark Dreyfus sought to move a motion in parliament on Monday resolving the lower house would "never support the privatisation of the ABC", and for an $83 million funding cut be reversed.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Trade Minister Steve Ciobo were forced to desert European Union Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom in the middle of a press conference in order to block debate on the motion.

