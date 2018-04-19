Menu
Clarence River Cricket Association curator Tony 'Skully' Blanch is preparing Ellem Oval for the Country Plate and Country Cup finals to be played at the venue from December 28 to 30.Photo Bill North / Daily Examiner
Sport

Government boost on the way for Clarence sports grounds

Matthew Elkerton
by
19th Apr 2018 4:00 AM

SPORTS GRANTS: Sporting clubs will rejoice as Clarence Valley Council appears set to upgrade grounds and facilities across the region.

Councillors discussed the use of funds to be applied for in the second round of the Stronger Country Communities grant program.

It is hoped more than $1.67 million will come through the funding, and at the Clarence Valley Council meeting on Tuesday, councillors put together a list of priorities.

At the top of the list was a $295,000 upgrade of the field at Ellem Oval, which includes regrading the outfield, a new irrigation system and a reconfiguration of the centre wicket.

Clarence River Cricket Association president Tim Kinnane welcomed the announcement from council, and said they were improvements that "needed to be made”.

"The way the wicket is at the moment, with the hump in the middle of the ground, it has actually become a danger,” he said. "There have been a couple of injuries with cricketers and AFL players.

"If this funding is to come through it will be a major boost not only for local cricketers but also for the AFL community.”

The improvements at Ellem Oval could also line up with works the association is doing itself after being granted funding through the Clarence Sports Council and State Government.

The association plans to upgrade the practice nets at all Grafton sporting fields.

Ellem Oval is not the only ground to benefit from the incoming State Government grant, with $.5 million going towards Rushforth Park as well as upgrades for Ken Leeson Oval and Ngayundi Yamba Sports Complex.

Council is planning to overhaul the amenities and canteen at Rushforth Park, which will be timed to coincide with the installation of new lights.

Preparation works began on the lights this week when council contractor Smec Australia did a geotech site investigation.

Council's open spaces and facilities manager Peter Birch said each of the projects had merit and hoped the government would look favourably on the applications.

"The funding is not guaranteed, but we have our fingers crossed. These are great projects,” Birch said.

"The work we hope to get done on Ellem Oval was part of works to realign the cricket wicket table, complete grading of the oval and upgrade fencing and irrigation. We couldn't complete previously due to lack of funding. This would complete those works.

"Upgrading the amenities at Rushforth Park is another that's been on the agenda for a number of years and was identified as a priority when we completed the sports facilities plan in 2012. We have been doing a lot of work there with the user groups.”

Grafton Daily Examiner

