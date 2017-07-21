Government calls for opinions on Airbnb, Stayz

HOW do you feel about Airbnb or Stayz? Now is your chance to have your say.

The NSW Government is calling for feedback after the release of an Options Paper on short-term holiday letting.

The Options Paper is the next step in determining the most effective way for the NSW Government to respond to the growth of this industry, which includes Airbnb and Stayz, and builds on the advice of the NSW Parliament Legislative Assembly Committee on Environment and Planning.

Minister for Planning and Housing Anthony Roberts, and Minister for Innovation and Better Regulation, Matt Kean, said the aim was to strike an appropriate balance between providing accommodation options for visitors, and the amenity and safety of existing residents.

"The NSW Government, like the Parliamentary Committee, is dedicated to working on the short-term holiday letting issue through this document which, as its name implies, suggests a number of options regarding short term holiday letting in NSW," Mr Roberts said.

"It is sensible to take our time to discuss such a complex issue with all stakeholders."

Mr Roberts said comment was sought on potential options included:

Industry self-regulation, including a code of conduct, complaints management, education, monitoring and reporting;

Strata regulation, including by-laws managing visitor behavior, by-laws for compensation for adverse effects and by-laws prohibiting STHL;

Planning regulation, including development approval, limit of length of stay and number of days per year, limit by number of bedrooms and regulate by whether host is present;

Registration to manage safety and amenity issues.

"We believe that by engaging with those most affected - homeowners, tenants, holidaymakers, neighbours, strata corporations, short-term holiday letting businesses, traditional accommodation operators and local councils - we can achieve the right balance of what level of regulation is required to best meet the needs of the NSW community," Mr Roberts said.

Mr Kean said the emergence of innovative online booking services, and the development of the sharing economy has seen short-term holiday letting grow significantly in NSW.

"This industry has been prominent in NSW for many years and can provide significant economic benefits to local economies and the wider state tourism economy," Mr Kean said.

"However, we need to reconsider the role of regulation in enabling this activity to continue to take place, without undue impact on existing local communities or visitors."

Public feedback will be taken until October 31.

For more information, and to make a submission, go to www.planning.nsw.gov.au/STHL.