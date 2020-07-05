Menu
Nothing says ‘I’m in the 21st century’ like applying for a birth, death or marriage certificate in a car park or next to a lake.
Government: Coming to a car park near you

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
5th Jul 2020 4:00 AM
PROVIDING an example of how far governments have come in embracing technology, residents will be able to register the birth of their child from a carpark.

The Service NSW Mobile Service Centre will be visting Woolgoolga on Thursday, enabling residents to do anything from sitting a driver knowledge test to renewing their car registration.

A cross between a truck and Service NSW office, the mobile centre is visiting regional areas and bushfire affected communities across the state.

Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh said the centre would make it much easier for residents to complete hundreds of transactions and help reduce cost of living expenses.

"It is also a gateway to household savings and can help people access important cost of living programs, such as Energy Switch, the Regional Seniors Travel Card and drought support."

The Mobile Service Centres are cashless and will be in the Woolgoolga Diggers car park from 9am on July 9.

For more information and a full timetable visit www.service.nsw.gov.au and follow the links.

