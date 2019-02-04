Government grant to support grassroots cricket growth

TOP SHOT: Kevin Hogan announced a grant for the Harwood Cricket Club to install nets at Harwood Cricket Ground.

CRICKET: CRICKET nets at Harwood Cricket Club will be upgraded and more nets added thanks to a Federal Government grant of $25,000 delivered by Member for Page Kevin Hogan.

"This wonderful news for the club and the community,” Hogan said.

"The Harwood Cricket Club is 150 years old. It is also the biggest club in the Lower Clarence with more than 100 members and 12 teams.”

The money was delivered as part of the government's commitment to sport at the grassroots level, especially in regional areas.

"Our government has prioritised investment in local grassroots sports because we recognise the wider health, social and community benefits that come from greater activity and participating in sport,” Hogan said.

"It is a key priority of our government to promote the social and health benefits of physical activity and sport. Our investment to upgrade this facility will provide a real encouragement for those local residents not currently active.”

Harwood's Trent Lobb said the grant would give the club the ability to provide a safe and high-quality facility for all ages to use.

"This will appeal to more children to continue to play cricket, while we encourage them to keep active and healthy,” Lobb said.

"The strong sportsmanship in the club sets a great example of good moral values that our players and spectators will bring back into everyday life, benefiting the community.”