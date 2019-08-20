Government rules on Sky Voyager safety

MORE than nine months after its completion, Dreamworld's Sky Voyager has been deemed safe enough to open to the public.

However, the theme park is yet to reveal a launch date for the multi million-dollar gondola ride, which will still need some adjustments to its safety controls to meet the terms of its conditional design registration.

"Workplace Health and Safety Queensland has now issued conditional design registration for the SkyVoyager, which means it has been deemed safe to operate with additional safety controls," a statement from the department said.

"Sky Voyager is now able to enter service.

"As part of the conditional registration, further enhancements to controls are required.

"WHSQ will continue to work with Dreamworld as it implements these enhancements which will enable permanent design registration."

Dreamworld's Sky Voyager is complete and undergoing final commissioning work ahead of its public launch. Photo: Supplied



New laws around the registration and operation of amusement rides, forged in the wake of the 2016 Dreamworld tragedy, came into force in May.

The Sky Voyager had represented a key part of the theme park's turnaround plan, along with an injection of funds from parent group Ardent Leisure, which secured a $225 million refinance deal, to allow the park to make two major announcements before the end of the year.

Advertisements for the ride began appearing on bus shelter around the city this week.

WHSQ have declined to answer questions about what specific aspects of the ride caused the delay in registration.

Dreamworld has been contacted for details of the ride's safety and registration process as well as its launch date.

The park revealed in May that staff had taken their first rides on the Sky Voyager, which was initially promoted in full-size bus advertisements for a Christmas 2018 launch.

An artist’s impression of Dreamworld's Sky Voyager.

Three sets of school holidays have passed since, without a hint of the ride opening.

CEO John Osborne said in May the December 2018, set by previous management, had been "ambitious".

The delay has weighed heavily on the bottom line of Ardent Leisure, which logged a $21.8 million loss for the first six months of last financial year.

It is expected to report its full-year results for FY19 by the end of next week and has not released a profit guidance.