Government to adopt greyhound industry changes

28th Mar 2017 12:30 PM

THE NSW Government has announced it will adopt all but one of the 122 recommendations of the Greyhound Industry Reform Panel, giving the industry a second chance.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis has welcomed the news, which he said would hold the industry to the highest possible standards of animal welfare.

"The introduction of legislation into the Parliament today will repeal the Greyhound Racing Prohibition Act 2017 and give some future to the greyhound racing industry," he said.

"Greyhound racing is an important part of life in the Clarence electorate and I'm thrilled the NSW Government has given the industry a second chance."

Mr Gulaptis said the new Bill put animal welfare front and centre of the new restructured industry, which proposes the separation of the commercial and regulatory functions of the industry with the establishment of an Independent Greyhound Welfare and Integrity Commission.

"The NSW Government will provide a funding package of up to $41 million towards strengthening animal welfare standards and ensuring an ethical and sustainable industry," he said.

"The funding by the NSW Government is vital to ensure animal welfare and integrity is the highest priority."

An enforceable Greyhound Animal Welfare Code of Practice will introduce benchmark practices in breeding and the treatment of greyhounds.

The Integrity Commission will look to implement a whole-of-life-cycle tracking for every greyhound that enters the industry. A bond and annual payment system will be implemented to discourage overbreeding and euthanasia.

"Investigatory and enforcement powers will be expanded to weed out the bad elements in the industry," Mr Gulaptis said.

"New disciplinary powers and increased penalties for non-compliance will also be introduced. Heavy penalties for live baiting and reckless animal cruelty will be introduced under the Crimes Act 1900.

"This will result in heavy fines, a ban for life and even gaol terms for extreme animal cruelty.

"I welcome these changes as I'm sure many in the industry do because most of them are good people. They love their dogs, they love their sport and abhor animal cruelty. This is a great win for the battlers and opportunity for the industry to rebrand itself and become a strong and vibrant sustainable industry."

Grafton Daily Examiner
