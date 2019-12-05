Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

Government tweaks family court merger plan

by Rebecca Gredley
5th Dec 2019 11:00 AM

THE attorney-general has reintroduced draft laws to merge the family and federal courts, insisting the plan has been tweaked in response to stakeholder warnings.

Peak legal groups had urged Christian Porter to abandon the plan, but he maintains it will help make the court system easier for families resolving disputes.

"The reforms in this bill are a valuable and vital piece of family law reform, and will play an important role in providing Australian families with an effective and much improved experience when navigating the family law system," he told the lower house on Thursday.

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Closing date revealed for old Grafton jail

        premium_icon Closing date revealed for old Grafton jail

        News THE closing date has been released, with staff uncertain of their employment future

        POWER 30: Clarence Valley’s most influential people #18-15

        premium_icon POWER 30: Clarence Valley’s most influential people #18-15

        News The list continues as we get closer to the top 10. Who will make it in today’s...

        Free breakfast to free mind from fires

        premium_icon Free breakfast to free mind from fires

        News Fresh from facing a fire distaster himself, Harwood Hotel owner wants to help...

        Myall Creek blaze burns through 114,700 hectares

        Myall Creek blaze burns through 114,700 hectares

        News RFS says people should prepare to activate bush fire survival plans