Hidden way your drug use is tracked

The Criminal Intelligence Commission has released its sixth report on illicit drug use from testing Australian waste water.

A REPORT from Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission has revealed the shocking extent of Australian's illicit drug use.

The testing, released yesterday, shows the types of drugs and where they are consumed around the country, and gives an outline of the quantity of their consumption.

It's unlikely many Australian's knew their illegal habits were being studied. Between June and August of 2018, wastewater samples were quietly and confidentially collected and tested, in a study that is funded by the proceeds of crime.

The sixth report of its kind has shown that Australians spent about $9.3 billion last year on illicit drugs.

The commission estimates more than 9.6 tonnes of methylamphetamine was consumed in Australia in the year to August 2018, along with four tonnes of cocaine, 1.1 tonnes of MDMA, and more than 700 kilograms of heroin.

Cocaine and meth consumption was up in the second year of the testing program, with cocaine use rivalling that of meth in both Sydney and regional NSW. Everywhere else, the scale of cocaine use in Australia remained well below that of meth.

Consumption of prescription drugs fentanyl and oxycodone were also on the rise, particularly in Tasmania.

The two drugs, which have addictive qualities, have been blamed for a rise in fatal overdoses in the United States.

"It is alarming," commission chief executive Michael Phelan told Nine Network on Wednesday.

"But what we are seeing in Australia is different to the United States and the other parts of the world.

"We believe the substances are diverted from the illicit market rather than imported from overseas."

Mr Phelan said the "silver lining" in the report was a drop in fentanyl use in regional areas.

There has also been a drop in the use of the party drug MDMA - which has been linked to the recent deaths of five young people at NSW musical festivals - as well as heroin.

The report also looked at cannabis consumption and while reliable dose figures were not available for each state, it found regional Australia used it at double the rate of city dwellers.

"It is astounding that Australians waste over $9.3 billion a year on drugs," Mr Phelan said.

"This is money people could be spending on legitimate goods for themselves and their families."

It is the sixth report of the National Wastewater Drug Monitoring Program, which monitored 58 wastewater stations in July and August 2018.

The report covers 56 per cent of the population, which equates to about 13 million people.

The tests look for 13 substances, including nicotine, alcohol and opioids.