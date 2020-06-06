Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Labor and unions are alarmed that a promised retention payment for aged care workers is now being taxed.
Labor and unions are alarmed that a promised retention payment for aged care workers is now being taxed. Obencem
Politics

Government called 'sneaky' over aged care bonus dumping

by Colin Brinsden
6th Jun 2020 12:49 PM

Labor and unions have accused the Morrison government of being "sneaky and stingy" for short-changing aged care workers at a time of dealing with a dangerous health crisis.

In March, the government wrote to aged care workers promising a retention payment of up to $800 'after tax' for two quarters.

But opposition spokeswoman for ageing and seniors Julie Collins says when the guidelines for the retention bonus were released on Friday the payment was switched to being 'before tax'.

"Aged care workers have been our nation's COVID-19 heroes and now the prime minister is swindling them out of money they have been promised," Ms Collins said in a statement on Saturday.

The promise was up to $800 after tax for direct care workers and $600 after tax for those who provide care in the home.

"This is sneaky and stingy" HSU national president Gerard Hayes said in a statement.

He said the government is "splashing cash" all over the place and recently discovered it had a spare $60 billion - in reference to its substantially revised JobKeeper scheme.

"To now claw back hundreds of dollars from the lowest paid, hardest working people in our society takes a special kind of cruelty," Mr Gerard said.

Originally published as Govt called 'sneaky' over aged care bonus

aged care politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shock reason behind Rex cancelling its Grafton route

        premium_icon Shock reason behind Rex cancelling its Grafton route

        Council News Grafton airport has no airline after Regional Express cancelled the service via a seven-line email

        “When is it going to stop?”

        premium_icon “When is it going to stop?”

        News When video footage emerged of George Floyd’s fatal encounter with Minneapolis...

        Man sentenced for pouring petrol on ex-partner’s home

        premium_icon Man sentenced for pouring petrol on ex-partner’s home

        News A MAN who poured petrol over the wall of the house where his partner and children...

        Aussies want regions to lead economic recovery

        premium_icon Aussies want regions to lead economic recovery

        News Has coronavirus got city-folk finally thinking about developing the Clarence...